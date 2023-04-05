These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification

Im a huge fan of Michelin Pilot performance tires.. but I’ve grown tired of the mod thing. It was cool to do in my 20's and 30's.. but even then I quickly realized that most people modifying a vehicle have absolutely no plan or path to whatever it is they are trying to accomplish. So they basically see something they think looks cool.. and continue to add those things.. until they have changed the vehicle so much from stock that it no longer looks or operates as well as it did stock. They have also killed their resale value as nobody wants their Frankenstein-mobile.



That said even on a brand new car.. give me set of high-performance Michelins. Sell whatever cheap shit the factory put on.. and get yourself a set of Pilot AS4's if its a daily driver commuter car.. or Pilot Sport 4S if its a true sports car. Out of all the modifications I can think of.. give your vehicle more grip in the dry, wet and even snow.. is the best modification you can make to any car. After all.. your tires are the only that touch the road. Sticky tires can be the difference between you getting in an accident or not.