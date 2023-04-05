These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification

QOTD

These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification

It appears that subtlety is key to earning a spot on this list.

By
Steve DaSilva
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
Photo: dave_7 from Lethbridge, Canada, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Who doesn’t like a modified car? From drift missiles to salt-flat speedsters, the world of custom cars is as diverse as its members, those willing to hack their cars up to fit a non-factory need. Earlier this week, we asked you what your favorite styles of car modification are. Today, we’re taking a look through your answers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Debadging

Debadging

How To Remove Car Emblems (Debadging) WITHOUT DAMAGING THE PAINT!

I personally really like de-badging. It’s not to try to make a particular model seem like something it’s not, but rather a lot of modern brand and model insignia is sometimes ‘heavy’ on one side but ‘light’ on the other. So removing it all gives some symmetry to what is going on. I also believe it just looks cleaner.

Sometimes, a clean badge-less look is best. It’s nothing too exciting, it’s just simple.

Submitted by: 2ndgear

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

OEM+

OEM+

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
Photo: Falcon® Photography from France, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

As I’ve gotten older, I’m finding myself gravitating to the admittedly “boring” OEM+ style. Basically a stock body with as many original optional parts as makes sense. I went wild with body kits on imports in the early 2000s. So now a clean S14a with all the OEM aero, R33 GTR wheels, a simple Nismo suspension and a few bolt-on mods to the SR20DET is really speaking my language. This used to just be called “mild” but I’ve been seeing the “OEM+” label taking hold the last few years.

Picking and choosing mods from an automaker’s catalog is a surefire way to make sure everything looks right together.

Submitted by: Louie

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Bosozoku

Bosozoku

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
Photo: Riley from Christchurch, New Zealand, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

I’ll defend the Bosozuko. It’s the dumbest thing in the world, but I can’t look away from it...make it stop!

This one’s a little more tasteful

More cars should look like this, honestly. Don’t stop, keep making wildly out-there vehicles!

Submitted by: darthspartan117

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Purrari

Purrari

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
Photo: Ben, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Purrari FTW. Basically anything that does not take itself too seriously. Particularly on a pretentious car... and if it pisses off said pretentious brand.

Personally, I think the Nyamborghini worked a little better with the car’s lines, but I can see the appeal of both.

Submitted by: Nextcar

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Sleepers

Sleepers

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
Photo: Jeffrey Keeton from Birmingham, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Any performance mod that doesn’t modify the car’s physical appearance. Sleepers > *.

Back when I owned my Legacy GT, I called it a “Sleeper you could sleep in.” Amusingly, I don’t think I ever actually did, though I have slept in a slower but sleeker FR-S.

Submitted by: Asbu

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Fixing Factory Flaws

Fixing Factory Flaws

There’s a reason everyone drops these cars an inch. Look at that wheel gap.
There’s a reason everyone drops these cars an inch. Look at that wheel gap.
Photo: Toyota

like mods that make a vehicle look more polished, more thought-out than what came from the factory.

For example, my dad’s ‘54 Chev pickup has been lowered 1" and the wheelbase was extended rearward by 2". This makes the truck sit a little lower and centres the rear wheels in the rear wheel well. It has the effect of making the truck look less top-heavy and less “tippy”.

Most vehicles can do with a wheel upgrade. So many new wheels look like they were designed by a sugared-up eight-year-old with access to a CNC machine.

If you’ve ever added a tail tidy to a motorcycle, this is you. Sometimes it’s cheaper, easier, or more legally sound to manufacture something that looks bad — leaving it up to owners to fix.

Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Fighter Plane Aesthetics

Fighter Plane Aesthetics

This is exactly what you meant, right?
This is exactly what you meant, right?
Photo: MrWalkr, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Aircraft/bomber style. Bare metal, rivets, brown leather, that kind of stuff.

Every year at Wicked Big Meet, there’s a Subaru Forester decked out in this style. Big shark mouth on the side and everything.

Submitted by: Garland - Last Top Comment on Splinter

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Restomods

Restomods

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
Photo: dave_7 from Canada, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

I am interested in doing a resto-rod, something like what ICON does

Classic car body that looks like it just rolled off the showroom floor, but lurking underneath is a modern engine and transmission, upgraded suspension and brakes

For when you love the aesthetics of classic cars, but have grown attached to such modern amenities as “power steering.”

Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Pro Street

Pro Street

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
Photo: Trekphiler, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Having graduated to driving age in the 80’s I’m still all about the Pro Street style. Giant hood scoops or better yet, a 6-71 Weiand blower through the hood. Drag tires with wheelie bars, maybe a four or six point cage. Basically the more impractical for day to day use, the better.

I’m imagining trying to street-park a pro street car. You can’t see your front bumper, thanks to the blower, and your rear space is taken up by a wheelie bar. Really puts the “street” part in question.

Submitted by: elgordo47

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Trucks That Are Bad

Trucks That Are Bad

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
Photo: Noah Wulf, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

I’m such a big fan of coal-rolling, bro-dozer lifts (the cheaper and more dangerous, the better), and the Carolina Squat that it’s hard for me to choose between them.

They’re really both just such good styles of car modification. I, a person who has yet to realize that other human beings exist, simply cannot pick which I prefer.

Submitted by: Qiviut

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

“You Built What?”

“You Built What?”

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
Photo: dave_7 from Lethbridge, Canada, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

I legitimately enjoy cars mods that make people say, “that’s stupid, you’re destroying the “

Slammed pickup trucks. Every time a see a modern F150 or something with a 5" drop, I start drooling. I just know truck guys hate it too. Add in good street tires on smaller rims for added performance and handling.

Donks. Donks are amazing. It’s like safari cars turned up to 11. Want to make that Safari Corvette even cooler? Add 30" color-matched wheels to it.

Little wheels on cars like the WRX. I dig that rally car vibe you get with them on.

Fast SUVs. Especially if you slam them. My dream car is a Wrangler 392 slammed, on low profile street tires. I’d be afraid it would get keyed though.

I’m not into the anime wraps, but you do you.

For years, I wanted to build a track-prepped Wrangler. Slam it to the ground on coilovers, throw some lightweight 17s on it, and take it to Lime Rock. It would’ve been very bad, but very funny.

Submitted by: put-some-turbo-on-meeeee

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Subtle Improvements

Subtle Improvements

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
Photo: Calreyn88, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Tasteful functional upgrades mostly. Slotted discs and top shelf pads, B6 shocks and struts, a modest tune, control arm upgrades, really good tires on good stock rims if your car can be had with them, things of that nature. Those have been my main go-tos so far as I learn on a modern BMW DIY wrenching. Where I save in labor I go overboard in parts.
I made sure to get a the upgraded factory stereo which is more than enough, so I haven’t had to upgrade that but always a must to have a good audio system.

This is always how it starts. “Oh, I just want some lightly upgraded tires and wheels.” Suddenly it’s two years and $10,000 later, and your car is absolutely undrivable in polite company. And, y’know what? It’s great.

Submitted by: Markoff8585

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Kei Gardens

Kei Gardens

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
Screenshot: Dig More Japan via YouTube (Other)

The cutest trend are the Japanese Kei truck gardens. I’m not sure if it has a formal name but it gives other drivers something pleasant to look at while stuck in traffic.

more at https://www.thisiscolossal.com/2018/06/japanese-mini-truck-gardens/

I had no idea these were a thing, and will now make it my life’s mission to build and daily one. Thank you for this renewed sense of purpose.

Submitted by: Slow Joe Crow

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Just Tires for Me, Thanks

Just Tires for Me, Thanks

Image for article titled These Are Your Favorite Styles of Car Modification
Photo: Tino Rossini from Toronto, Canada, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Im a huge fan of Michelin Pilot performance tires.. but I’ve grown tired of the mod thing. It was cool to do in my 20's and 30's.. but even then I quickly realized that most people modifying a vehicle have absolutely no plan or path to whatever it is they are trying to accomplish. So they basically see something they think looks cool.. and continue to add those things.. until they have changed the vehicle so much from stock that it no longer looks or operates as well as it did stock. They have also killed their resale value as nobody wants their Frankenstein-mobile.

That said even on a brand new car.. give me set of high-performance Michelins. Sell whatever cheap shit the factory put on.. and get yourself a set of Pilot AS4's if its a daily driver commuter car.. or Pilot Sport 4S if its a true sports car. Out of all the modifications I can think of.. give your vehicle more grip in the dry, wet and even snow.. is the best modification you can make to any car. After all.. your tires are the only that touch the road. Sticky tires can be the difference between you getting in an accident or not.

Pilot Sport 4S, my beloved. Those tires continually impress me. As for mods that are fun in the moment but kill resale value, I fully support and encourage them. It’s your car, do what you want with it. We’ve only got so many years on this earth, you want to spend them concerned about what the next guy might think of your shift knob?

Submitted by: Daekwan

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

High-Dollar Customs

High-Dollar Customs

How Many Ferrari F40s Are ‘Abandoned’ In Brunei?

When people are willing to hack apart an exclusive, million-dollar-plus car and make it their own, I can appreciate that. People get so wrapped up in losing value as they drive it and there are the people who will drive the piss out of theirs, but IMO this takes it a step further. Your car is likely permanently devalued. The scorn you get at meets for ruining a classic will be intense. You might even wonder why you decided to go down this route. But if it was meant to be a rolling showpiece anyway, why not own it?

If you’re going to have millions of dollars in disposable income, you may as well do something cool with it.

Submitted by: Lil Xanos

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

17 / 17