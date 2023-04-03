Modifying a car is a fantastic chance to personalize it. Sure, you can slap the standard Stage 2 mods on your Subaru, but that’s not making the car any more yours — it’s just making it slightly faster and torching your warranty. No, the best car mods are all about making a car fit you better, both in form and in function.

But in order to do that, most modified cars can be filed away within the taxonomy of car styles. You’ve got your drift cars, your time attack racers, rock crawlers and mud trucks and prerunners. Today, we want to know which style speaks most to you — what genre of car modification is your favorite.

For my pick, I want to go more out-there than standard Jalop fare. I love drift-style cars as much as the next auto writer, Forrest Wang’s FD S15 or Hert’s Twerkstallion, but those bright, loud graphics can do so much more. They don’t have to simply show off sponsors or represent brands — they could represent anime.

Yes, I am here to make an impassioned defense of itasha, once called “Japan’s Creepiest Car Fetish” by this very website. Itasha cars bear body-covering graphics dedicated to anime characters, usually just one per car — you’ve gotta really like Asuka Langley Soryu to deck your car out in her face and colors. The word translates to “painful car,” or even “cringe car,” but the people putting these decals together know that. They’re not trying to appeal to you and your sensibilities, they’re just doing something fun for themselves.

What’s your favorite style of car modification? The more out-there, the less likely I am to have heard of it before, the better. Give us your answers down in the comments, and we’ll collect our favorites in a couple of days.