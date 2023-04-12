Our speed laws here in America are generally pretty restrictive. That’s especially true when you consider that we’re the country that will sell any geek off the street a nigh-on 800 HP road car for under $100,000 (thanks Stellantis!) and then tell the person who bought it that they’re not allowed to go over 60 mph. Ever.

It’s that kind of thinking that leads many automotive enthusiasts to dream about an uncrowded, unrestricted stretch of German Autobahn, with its gentle curves and beautifully smooth pavement. We wonder if our cars will really hit those advertised top speeds and start doing the mental math to see how much it would cost to get there.

Luckily, until we hoard enough wealth to go to Germany and drive some obscene machine for all it’s worth, we have YouTube to tide us over with its many, many Autobahn top speed run videos. These are our favorites.