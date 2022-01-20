Been there, know the answer and it isn’t what you expect.

The Autobahn is not what the movies show 9 times out 10. This is what you have is two lanes 9 times out of 10 and lots of traffic. As a car driver, the pattern is this:

1. Left lane, long line, everyone going under 100 kph because there is a truck passing a slower truck

2. Truck pulls out of left lane, everyone floors it.

3. Drag race to speed. If there is someone ahead of you going slower, flash them and force them into the slow right lane. Hope you can keep up and aren’t forced into the truck lane by someone coming up faster behind you.

4. Eventually, a small gap will open up that is big enough for a truck to pull into. Slam on the brakes and go back to step 1.

There is a King of the Autobahn.

The Toyota Prius

Why the Prius?

1. Fuel is stupid expensive there. You can’t afford to drive a Hellcat at speed.

2. Because of fuel prices, everyone has similar power levels. But the Prius has superior aero. Which means at around 160 kph, you are the one flashing people out of the left lane.

You have a pretty good chance in a Prius to get to 160+ kph, which is fast enough for the trucks to not risk coming into the left lane in front of you because of the superior acceleration between 130-160 kph (from the superior aero). At the same time, you can afford to cruise at 160 kph+ without mortgaging your house.

I would guess there are EVs that can do as well or better than a Prius. But for now, if I was going to Germany today, I would want a Prius.