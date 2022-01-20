Most car enthusiasts, if given the opportunity, would love to drive the German Autobahn. With 8,000 miles of highway, 70% of which have no legal speed limit — it’s a playground for high-powered tourers, sports cars, and supercars alike. But if you were given the opportunity to fly to Germany just to take a car of your choice on a lap of those famed roads, what would you bring?

Much like the Autobahn, we’re not going for a truly lawless experience here — there are a few rules. The car you bring has to be a production vehicle, so no design exercises or concept cars. It can, however, be limited production. Yes, that Aston Martin Victor you’ve been dreaming of driving is on the table.

Just because your choice has to be a production car, however, doesn’t mean it has to be stock. We’re ignoring the rules of Germany’s notoriously-strict TÜV inspection, so you can feel free to add power and remove emissions devices as you see fit. It’s all hypothetical, so why not make things a bit more interesting with a few mods?

For my pick, I’d have to go with a Texas Mile-prepped Mk4 Toyota Supra. Something about the sound of a wailing 2JZ, the rush of air through a huge single turbo, and the plush interior amenities of a car developed at the tail end of the bubble era makes for my ideal high-speed highway cruiser.

Your ideal Autobahn chariot, however, is probably different. Are you a fan of the classic, more interested in taking something like a Dodge Charger Daytona or a Plymouth Hemi Cuda? Or do you want all the power and tech modernity has to offer, with something like a Chiron or a LaFerrari? We’ll compile the best answers later today, so get creative!