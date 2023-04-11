Here Are the Cars That Left You Feeling Like the Automaker Was Close to Making Something Great

This car is still the nicest mid-size sedan you can get on the market nearly 10 years after it was introduced. For most of that time, it got by with just the 4 cylinder 2.5, and it was fine. I argued for a long time that the car really didn’t need more power. I drove mine for 8 years and never really felt like it was lacking in power.

Then they added the turbo 2.5, and the internet rejoiced.

Problem: With Mazda’s sporty reputation now a thing of the past, the turbo 2.5 was more of a premium sedan, designed to soak up miles on expressways. It wasn’t fun. It didn’t feel quicker than my non-turbo. It even seemed floaty to me, and less connected to the road.

A turbo Mazda6 should have been then best FWD sports sedan on the market, maybe one of the best sports sedans period, and it just missed out on that.

I guess that’s Mazda’s intention now.