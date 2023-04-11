Here Are the Cars That Left You Feeling Like the Automaker Was Close to Making Something Great

Cars that didn’t quite make the leap to extraordinary examples of auto manufacturing and design are generally lumped into two categories. There’s the cars that were an engine or chassis-tuning away from something memorable, and then there are the cars that looked promising on paper, but the automaker went to lengths selling us on something the car didn’t quite deliver on. Either way, for either category, the cars were just a let down.
Last week we asked readers to tell us what cars they thought were close to being something great, and you certainly came in with some examples. Here’s a few of the best.