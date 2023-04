This week’ s YouTube videos are particularly unique. We have a couple of Mustangs, including one powered by a Super Duty truck engine. If that’ s not for you, check out what’ s probably the cleanest 1980s Mercedes E-Class you’ll ever see. Or how about what could very well be the next generation of automotive reviews?

So sit back, relax, and get lost with us as we look through a handful of the best automotive videos YouTube has to offer this week. Enjoy!