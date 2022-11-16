There’s nothing quite like an on-board view of the perfect lap if you want to witness driving perfection. Seeing a racer wrestle with their car round a challenging circuit is a marvel. And nowhere is the more true than at the Nürburgring.

This formidable, 12.944-mile circuit has played host to all manner of races over its near-100 year history. But as well as motorsport, it’s also used as a proving grounds to showcase what the latest cars can do. Or, well, what your daily can manage when pushed to its limits.

Because of this, we’ve been treated to some incredible on-boards from laps of the ‘ring. And we thought it was time to uncover some of our favorites.

So from EVs and vans, to F1 racers and classic cars, here are 15 of the best Nürburgring on-board videos of all time.

Are there any we missed that you think deserve a place?