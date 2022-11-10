The Mercedes-AMG One is not what most people would call “traditionally handsome” or “particularly attractive,” but it sure is fast. It’s also now the reigning street-legal king of the Nurburgring, after it shattered the record previously held by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR back in 2018. And yet, it almost didn’t happen.

On October 28, the day Mercedes was scheduled to go for the record, the track was damp and took most of the day to dry off. Crashing a nearly $3 million hypercar at speed on a wet track tends to be frowned upon , so the team was forced to wait. By the time the track was dry enough for the first high-speed run, Mercedes only had about an hour left before closing time to break the record.

And break it they did. Racing driver Maro Engel laid down an officially certified lap time of 6:35.183. The One didn’t just beat Porsche’s street-legal record. It demolished it by a full eight seconds. Eight seconds! 8.117 seconds, if you want to be precise.

Granted, the Nurburgring-Nordschleife is about 13 miles long, so there’s a lot more opportunity to make up time than at, say, Laguna Seca. But that’s still an absolutely bonkers lap time.

Especially considering this is the exact same setup as the cars AMG One owners will park in their climate-controlled storage units. Mercedes says “both vehicles were inspected and documented by TÜV Rheinland to ensure that they were in series production. A notary confirmed the proper condition of the vehicles and the correct execution of the record runs.” For reference, t he Porsche 911 GT2 RS that set the last record was still street- legal but not technically stock.

Thankfully, Mercedes also provided a video of the lap so we can watch it ourselves. Enjoy!