These Are Some of the Best Vintage Motorsport Videos on YouTube

Mille miglia 1953 (movie by Shell) Part 2/2

I don’t speak Italian, so the commentary of this old promotional Shell film is lost on me — but that doesn’t matter, because the footage is just so damn good. I’ve embedded the second half of the hour-long movie in this slideshow because it displays way more of the racing than the first part. However, if you’re a fan of drivers from back in the day, you’ll find lots of candid footage of them preparing for the race in that first bit.