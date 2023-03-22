These Are Some of the Best Vintage Motorsport Videos on YouTube

These Are Some of the Best Vintage Motorsport Videos on YouTube

From the Monaco Grand Prix to board track racing, we're reveling in the finest vintage motorsport clips that YouTube has to offer.

By
Elizabeth Blackstock
Gif: Flying Clipper via YouTube

I don’t think I’ve ever made it a secret that I’m fully obsessed with old motorsport. There’s just something about black-and-white or sepia-tinged photos of sketchy race tracks and janky cars that ignites a passion in me with the intensity of one thousand suns. As a result, I’ve spent an embarrassing amount of time on YouTube perusing the vintage video selections and putting together playlists of clips narrated in a beautiful Transatlantic accent. Today, I’m blessing your eyes with some of my absolute favorites.

Memories of Monaco

Memories of Monaco

1950 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix Highlights (Colorized and AI-Upscaled)

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of motorsport’s classic prestigious events, and I think it can be easy to forget what a challenge it used to be when we see Formula 1 races take place there today. This video has been refined and colorized by Andrea Colombo, which makes it feel like a uniquely immersive experience into the first year of F1 history.

Oops! More Monaco

Oops! More Monaco

Monaco Grand Prix 1962 - High Quality footage - Flying Clipper

According to the description, this clip comes from a German documentary called Flying Clipper, which I am immediately purchasing. It’s some of the highest quality Monaco GP footage I’ve ever seen outside of Grand Prix.

Getting Dusty

Getting Dusty

Car Racing in the 1940s - Vintage Footage

Motorsport in the 1940s was an interesting affair thanks to World War II. In war-torn Europe, racing became a rarity while in the United States, it was often something of a down-home deal. I love this video because it sheds a light on the dusty, dirty sport as it existed at the time.

The Mille Miglia

The Mille Miglia

Mille miglia 1953 (movie by Shell) Part 2/2

I don’t speak Italian, so the commentary of this old promotional Shell film is lost on me — but that doesn’t matter, because the footage is just so damn good. I’ve embedded the second half of the hour-long movie in this slideshow because it displays way more of the racing than the first part. However, if you’re a fan of drivers from back in the day, you’ll find lots of candid footage of them preparing for the race in that first bit.

The First Racing Crash on Film

The First Racing Crash on Film

Chevrolet Co-Founder In First Ever Recorded Motor Racing Accident (1919) | Sporting History

There are a lot of different tall tales about the first crashes in automotive history, but this video may very well show the first-ever motorsport crash caught on film. The footage is flipped (i.e., the cars actually would have been racing counter-clockwise, not clockwise), but it’s absolutely wild to see these old racers careening around a banked track in Coney Island.

Wooden Tracks

Wooden Tracks

Vintage Boardtrack Motorcycle Racing

I couldn’t imagine racing a motorcycle at any point in history, but definitely not back in the day when tracks were made of wooden boards. What the hell. How did any of these people survive?

Two-Wheeled Hill Climb

Two-Wheeled Hill Climb

1930's California Motorcycle Hill Climb Event

Again: this footage is absolutely nuts.

The Mad Canadian Launches

The Mad Canadian Launches

Ken Carter (The Mad Canadian) In Dallas - March 1976

Ken Carter — who earned his nickname The Mad Canadian the hard way — dedicated years of his life to jumping cars. This footage from 1976 is nuts, but you can read more about his five-year attempt to build a jet car capable of jumping the Saint Lawrence river right here on Jalopnik.

Fancy Footwork

Fancy Footwork

Walter Rörhl

This video of Walter Röhrl is best summed up by this commenter on the clip: “This is not driving. This is concerto for steering wheel, three pedals and a stick shift. This is pure art.” I couldn’t have said it any better myself.

Onboard at the Nürburgring

Onboard at the Nürburgring

On board Nürburgring 1967

The ‘Ring is one of the most iconic, dangerous tracks in the world. This vintage onboard footage gives you a look at what it was like to lap the Green Hell back in 1967.

Qualifying at Le Mans

Qualifying at Le Mans

Qualifying Le Mans 1977 - on-board Porsche 936/77 Spyder

Put on your best headphones and just listen.

Le Mans, Two Decades Before

Le Mans, Two Decades Before

On Board with Mike Hawthorn at Le Mans 1956 | D-type Jaguar

In this clip, Mike Hawthorn takes us around Le Mans in Jaguar D-Type. If you want to hear more about why Mike Hawthorn sucks, please consult my kind coworker Ryan King.

El Maestro at Work

El Maestro at Work

Onboard with Juan Manuel Fangio testing Maserati 1957 F1 - Modena Autodrome

I love the clips where we can watch Fangio’s face as he speeds around Modena in his Maserati. Fully unbothered.

The Iconic Carrera Panamericana

The Iconic Carrera Panamericana

QUINTA CARRERA PANAMERICANA PARTE 1.wmv

The Carrera Panamericana is one of my favorite vintage events, and this footage really captures the ambiance from the pits to the freshly carved roads to the locals watching high-speed machines howl by.

Get Minty

Get Minty

BFGoodrich Tires presents “The Mint 400" 1978

I had the pleasure of seeing the Mint 400 in person just before a global pandemic shut the world down in 2020. This professional footage from Robert O’Connor back in 1978 is fucking sweet.

Dakar Days

Dakar Days

Sky Paris Dakar footage 1986

Some of these desert shots are absolutely unreal.

We Can't Forget NASCAR

We Can’t Forget NASCAR

1976 Daytona 500 Last 5 Laps

This is one of those clips that makes me wish I’d been alive to see this type of racing as it happened. Richard Petty and David Pearson duking it out for a win is cool enough, but a commentary booth of Bill Flemming, Jackie Stewart and Chris Economaki is what dreams are made of.

A Hot Lap at IMS

A Hot Lap at IMS

On-Board Lap w/ Mario Andretti from 1966 Indianapolis 500

I think one of the wildest things about watching this onboard of Mario Andretti lapping the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is that he’s still doing it to this day, albeit behind the wheel of a two-seater Indy car.

One of the Most Dangerous Races in the World

One of the Most Dangerous Races in the World

Isle of Man TT 1958

The Isle of Man TT is, without question, one of the most dangerous races of all time. There are still fatalities to this day, even with massive advances in safety and technology. Back in 1958, the event was all the more difficult.

Watkins Glen in Fine Form

Watkins Glen in Fine Form

US Grand Prix - 1967

This clip is pulled from Nine Days in Summer, a Ford film that highlighted the development of the Lotus 49 as driven by Jim Clark in Formula 1. Imagine being one of those fans lucky enough to shake Clark’s hand as he walked to the podium.

Compact Stock

Compact Stock

1961 Daytona Road Course Compact Race

Oh, to see the Daytona road course in all its 1960s glory...

Harvey Mushman

Harvey Mushman

Harvey Mushman Elsinore Grand Prix

I know Steve McQueen is historically problematic, but I will also never not think that famous actors competing in motorsport back in one of its most dangerous eras was cool as hell.

