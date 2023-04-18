The 10 Best Driving Games to Chill Out With

Credit: NeoGamer - The Video Game Archive via YouTube

The thing about Ridge Racer, like most games on this list, is that it can be hard, but it’s really up to you to determine how punishing you want your experience to be. No matter which game in the series you pick, the theme is drifting through gorgeous circuits set on public roads that typically start in the city and ascend to the mountains. Personally if chilling is the aim, I’d recommend Ridge Racer Type 4 every time — the soundtrack, visuals and handling just meld to deliver an intangibly perfect vibe, and so long as you steer clear of racing for the cash-strapped Dig Racing Team, you shouldn’t have too difficult a time making your way through the dramatic story mode.

How to play it now: Ridge Racer Type 4 and Ridge Racers 2 are available for PS5 and PS4 through Sony’s PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.