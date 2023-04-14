These Automakers' Eras of Car Design Were the Greatest of All Time

This might seem like a weird answer, but let me make a case for late 90s Daewoo. Now Daewoo is rightly maligned as a company what with its once fugitive boss, financial crises, and shoddy build quality; but right before the parent group collapsed in 1998 in the Asian financial crisis, Daewoo commissioned Italian design houses to style its cars. A lot of them were recycled versions of unused designs for historic European brands, which doesn’t sound like much, but it was almost revolutionary for a Korean manufacturer when they were all churning out boxy and lumpy utilitarian cars.

The Leganza was based on the ItalDesign Jaguar Kensington concept and basically looked like the sedan version of Maserati 3200 GT that came out around the same time.

The Matiz was based on the ItalDesign Fiat 500 concept.

The Lanos was also designed at ItalDesign.



The Nubira was designed by the I.DE.A Institute.



Just compare them to all the small and midsize cars on the road in 1997 even outside Korea, and you can see what a coup it was at the time.