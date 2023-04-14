The Largest Land Vehicles Ever Built

NASA announced its Crawler Transporter 2 is now officially in the Guinness World Records as the heaviest self-powered vehicle in the world. But there’s a whole universe of big beefy vehicles right here on Earth to explore. You’ll find them here.

NASA is certainly no slouch when it comes to huge, impressive forms of transportation — the Artemis rockets themselves could be considered candidates as the largest vehicles ever built — but instead we’re going to stick to Guinness’ handy definition of a self-powered vehicle meant to traverse the earth (though we do get slightly creative on that front ). Get ready to read about some seriously huge mining equipment.