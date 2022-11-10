Formula 1 is a bonkers sport filled with mind-bending numbers when it comes to speed and spending. But even after an F1 car has finished its life on the track, these formidable machines can still set records — this time in the auction house.



This week, German racer Michael Schumacher’s 2003 championship-winning Ferrari went under the hammer at a sale hosted by auctioneer Sotheby’s. The car is regarded as one of the most successful Ferrari F1 cars ever built, as it was one of just four Schumacher-era Ferrari Formula 1 chassis with five wins or more in a W orld C hampionship-winning season.

It’s an impressive machine and was sold race-ready with the glorious 930 hp Ferrari V10 engine fully overhauled at Ferrari’s Maranello factory. Understandably, then, it fetched a hefty price when it went on sale.

But it isn’t the most expensive Formula 1 car to have been sold at auction. And that got us thinking: what is? So we did some digging and unearthed the top-selling Formula 1 cars in history.

That means it’s time to sit back, relax and take a walk past some of the most expensive F1 cars to have ever been sold at auction.