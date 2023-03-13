These Are the Jalopnik Staff's Hottest Car Opinions

Lalita Chemello: Electric Vehicles Are Not the Answer

I never shared this story on Jalopnik , but as a teen , I managed a ride in newly arrived GM’s EV1, courtesy of a GM Family Day at the Milford Proving Grounds . My first-hand experience left me to envision the hippie, eco-conscious lifestyle my adulthood could embrace with a car like that. But , t he EV1 died, a nd EVs took another decade or so to sorta catch on . In that time, g lobal warming became something we just couldn’t ignore, and suddenly, th e auto industry was the villain — the cause of our burning world. Automakers needed to come up with an answer to fix it . That answer was to go all in on the electric car to “save the world.”



I honestly think they made a huge mistake.

First, as Lawrence mentioned earlier, you have to consider that the auto industry and developing nations went all-in on this EV expenditure fairly quickly — enough that it seems like they all didn’t take the time to explore the best options for the metals and materials needed to make the batteries, or improve the technology already long in the works.

Automakers could have taken the time to also look at how to make smaller, more efficient cars. Instead, we have tank-sized “connectivity” offices and homes on wheels. Do I need a Hummer EV to transport my friends and family around in or just to run errands? No. No one does. Could we have used those resources to not capitalize on a fallen badge to find and build cars that would actually be useful and affordable for the common people and not people with more money than they should have? Absolutely.

Then there’s the ever-struggling infrastructure, which is typically garbage as a whole, but is also years away from actually being beneficial and dependable for electric vehicles. The electric cars charging in Michigan and the Midwest, unless they’re solar- dependent , are likely charging on electricity fueled by coal, which is wholly counterintuitive . Not to forget, those heavy and oversized crossover and SUV EVs will crumble our already shitty roads... and so on.

And then there is the question, What do we have with all the ICE cars we have now? Junkyards are already filled with hundreds, thousands of vehicles and their parts with no place to put them. The billions of cars on the planet need a home, and it’s not realistic to EV-swap ‘em all. We can recycle some of our gas-dependent friends , but even as a millennial, I find it hard for any of us to want to throw away every ICE on Earth.

But if electrifying cars isn’t the answer, what is? Not the dystopian course we have so well set ourselves on with this one-track mindset . Better re gulations and fuel alternatives for shipping, freighters, planes and semis would be a good start. Regulations on factories — especially fashion and textiles which are slated as the number 2 polluters in the world — would also be more beneficial . Reassessing our modern diets, and oh yeah, exploring alternative fuels.

A few automakers are still looking into the possibility of alternative fuels, like Toyota still exploring hydrogen fuel cells and Porsche is using one of a few of its alternative fuels in a real-world testing ground: its race cars. We have the technology and abilities today to find something combustable to run through our engines and not cause them to slowly disintegrate them from the inside out.

Those will all help, and also just get ting over ourselves with the large vehicle infatuation . Japan got it somewhat right with the Kei cars — there’s no reason we can’t all agree to having a smaller footprint on this planet.