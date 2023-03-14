Here Are the Terrible Cars That Wasted Good Engines

The old saying is you got the most reliable engine ever made wrapped up in a turd.

The Chrysler transmissions were 1960s designs with overdrive tacked on (literally - it’s an add-on unit on the end of the transmission). These transmissions were designed for gas engines, and in order to keep the torque the Cummins engine was capable of producing from instantly destroying the transmissions, the engines were detuned to 160 HP.

Basically these trucks were remarkably slow just to avoid breaking the automatic transmission. With a manual transmission you could turn up the fuel and suddenly have a fun to drive truck with plenty of power.

These should have come with an Allison transmission from day one. If Chrysler had sold them with a capable transmission they could have had the most powerful diesel trucks on the market.