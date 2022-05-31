“The only real correct answer here has gotta be a full size truck.

“I am sure it’s no fun inching thru stop n go traffic in a 2022 Supra, with its cabin space just a bit larger than a sleeping bag. But that is something that sucks ONLY for the driver/passenger. Modern full size trucks are shit for everyone in an urban environment to be around. They are some of the least efficient, most environmentally harmful personal vehicles out there even with modern emissions tech. They take up WAAAAY too much space on roads that were built decades ago when cars simply were not this big. They have gotten so large that some of them have front end blind spots larger than 10', which is just insane. I would understand their continued existence a bit more if they were used for their intended workhorse purposes but we all know they largely are not. They’re status symbols, as evidenced by how common it is to see one with a slapped-on lift kit and gaudy deep-dish wheels on low-profile tires, all of which are explicitly not made to stand up to any sort of real workload.

“Big trucks are now just patently unsafe for pedestrians and other motorists by design but that’s only half the issue, the other half being the absolute cesspit of selfish excess and wanton disregard for others that is Truck Culture in the US. I almost had a serious accident many years ago while driving up the highway to work. I was simply trying to pass a jacked up Silverado HD who was going unnecessarily slow in the right lane, which led to the offramp I took to my job. There were maybe two other cars around us. He sped up, blocked me from the lane for a whole mile, blocked me from the onramp and forced me into the runoff lane back onto the highway, which was covered in snow cause it was in the middle of winter, so I nearly lost control of my car at what likely woulda been a fatal speed. I saw the dude hanging his middle finger out the window and laughing at me the whole time. He nearly killed me, just cause I tried to pass him. And then I was late for work and got verbally abused by the plant manager who didn’t give two shits about what had just happened to me, but that was merely icing on the shitcake.

“To me that story is a perfect summary of what big trucks mean here, the kind of people that generally buy them and the ways they think they are allowed to interact with the world around them. They’re perfect vehicles for someone with an ego problem who really wants to feel superior and look down on everyone around them, and the US is a breeding ground for that kind of person. Putting thousands of those people in a big tightly-packed city alongside hundreds of thousands of other people, giving them straight up mobile command centers for personal transport and saying ‘now get out there and be somebody!’ is a recipe for disaster.

“I am about as big a redneck as a girl living in a metropolis can be. I love trucks. Conceptually speaking they are fantastic vehicles, and when I eventually leave the city and move forward with my life I can see a truck being the vehicle that best serves my wants and needs. But as a category at large, trucks nowadays have strayed about as far from their original goals as they possibly can. The shittiest kinds of people latched onto them and co-opted them as a whole cultural thing and suddenly our automakers, looking only at consumer demand and dollar amounts, were convinced that the format needed to change from ‘simple earnest utility vehicle’ to ‘big loud honkin’-stonkin’ fuckoff machine,’ and now the trucks are too damn big.

“There is only one true realistic answer here and it’s the full size truck.”