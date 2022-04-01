Hot hatch: It’s probably one of, if not the, most ideal vehicle configurations. Take a performance-tuned drivetrain setup and dump it in a cheap unassuming commuter, price it within reach of most buyers and watch the money roll in. At least, that’s how it used to be. The fun stuff isn’t that accessible anymore. You have to pay to play if you want performance. And while hot hatches still exist, they’re an endangered species with just a few automakers still offering them.

Toyota surprised many with the GR Corolla, something many enthusiasts have wanted for years. But what if the GR Corolla doesn’t really work for you? Here are a few other alternatives, both new and used, if you want a 300 horsepower AWD hot hatch.