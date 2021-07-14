ShopSubscribe
News

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Is A $43,645 Drift Machine With 31 HP

Volkswagen has finally released the pricing for its latest hot hatch.

smart
Mercedes Streeter
2
Save
Alerts
Image for article titled The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Is A $43,645 Drift Machine With 31 HP
Photo: Volkswagen

We’ve gotten a chance to play with the 315-horsepower new Golf R on ice and think that it’s probably the best hot hatch that you’ll be able to buy. The hot hatch looks like some properly good fun, but Volkswagen left one big question unanswered. How much will the thing cost? Volkswagen has announced that the price for the new Golf R is $43,645.

Advertisement
Image for article titled The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Is A $43,645 Drift Machine With 31 HP
Photo: Mercedes Streeter

Now, that’s a steep price to pay for a Volkswagen. However, the marque notes that the Golf R comes in only one trim and that $43,645 price gets you a fully-loaded car with a six-speed manual transmission. And you get a lot of goodies for the price.

As we explained in our First Drive, the Golf R ditches Haldex-based all-wheel-drive for a Twin Clutch setup.

Instead of a clutch that sends power to the rear axle to be distributed by the open diff (with input from the brakes) you get two clutches in the rear, one for each of the axle shafts. In VW’s setup, that means you can send up to 50 percent of engine power to the rear axle and, depending on what you’re trying to do, you can send some, or even all of that power to either one of the rear wheels. If you want to go around a corner fast, putting some extra sauce on that rear outside wheel helps push you, like paddling a canoe.

G/O Media may get a commission
Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Men's Watch
Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Men's Watch

What you get is a car that can get really sideways whether on tarmac or ice.

Image for article titled The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Is A $43,645 Drift Machine With 31 HP
Photo: Mercedes Streeter
Advertisement

You get more than just a fancy AWD system and a drift mode for the price, too. The Golf R also has LED headlights, a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro instrument display, a 10-inch infotainment screen, in-car Wi-Fi and more.

I love its finer touches like the illuminated door handles and the ambient lighting. All seats in the car are heated, too.

Advertisement
Image for article titled The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R Is A $43,645 Drift Machine With 31 HP
Photo: Mercedes Streeter

The Golf R is expected to hit dealerships this fall. At least on paper, it sounds like you get a lot of hot hatch for the money. The price increase is also only about $2,000 over the last Golf R. I’d love to get behind the wheel of this thing and see how sideways it can get on a track.

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, Suzuki Every, NovaBus RTS, VW Touareg V10 / VR6, Jetta TDI (X2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Triumph Tiger, Genuine Stella...

DISCUSSION

justmy0-02cents
Just My 2 Cents

Just 31 HP?

Impressive!