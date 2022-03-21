“Charger. I got one as a rental a couple years ago instead of the more normal fare of mid-sized cars. Oh did I hate that thing. Let me count the ways.

“1. Wrong shaped or wrong sized door opening. I had a hell of a time getting in and out of it for some reason. I can stuff my lardass into and out of Miata easier than a Charger for some reason.

“2. No room inside. I guess it has as much room as a mid-sized, but it doesn’t feel like it. I was pushed against stuff in that Charger where I am not in a mid-sized.

“3. Some controls too close, others too far away. Just when you think ‘ok, this thing is like a Miata, everything is close to hand’, you need 6" longer arms to adjust the radio or something because it’s way the hell over there to show off the car is big.

“4. Can’t see. Nothing like having corners way the hell into different zip codes, but having a low roof line so you can’t see them well made it interesting to drive.

“5. Gas mileage. Last two mid-sized cars, I got 38 and 42 mpg. This thing? 18. And it was the V-6, not the Hemi. Pep was acceptable, but it was for the mid-sized sedans as well.

“6. Trunk. Pain to load and no more room (it appeared) than the mid-sized cars I normally get.

“The Charger just felt like it was wasteful of space. This experience re-enforced by bias against large vehicles. I didn’t see the point of the damn thing.

“(It did have cool features, if I could reach the controls. I will admit that.)“