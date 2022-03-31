As much as we’d like to drive everywhere we go, sometimes it just isn’t practical to do so. And in that instance, you might need to take a plane, train or other public-serving automobile. But if you do need to rely on public transport, how does your location impact your options?



That’s what we set out to answer yesterday when we asked you what cities around the world offer the best public transport options? We received a lot of great answers back, so here are the ten best suggestions for cities with great public transport.