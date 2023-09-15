Best of 2024: The Vehicles Vying To Be NACOTY

The North American Car of the Year might not matter much to car enthusiasts, but the award remains a significant and coveted honor for the automotive industry. After the EV6 won in the utility vehicle category last year, Kia produced a North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Limited Edition version of the electric crossover. The Korean automaker showed off the lengthily titled trim at Pebble Beach this year.



The 25 semifinalists for the 2024 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year Award were announced today after a list of 52 eligible vehicles was considered and narrowed down. There are ten candidates each in the car and utility categories and five contenders in the truck category. The three finalist vehicles in each category will be announced in November at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Here are the semifinalists: