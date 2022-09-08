General Motors is going big on electric vehicles, and the automaker’s latest battery-powered offering aims straight at the compact crossover segment. This is the production-ready Equinox EV, which Chevy promises will start at $30,000 — making it the most affordable electric vehicle in its class. And if you’re willing to spend a little more, you could get an upgraded version that promises a full 300 miles of battery range.



Chevy says the internal-combustion-powered Equinox has been the brand’s second most popular product, only beaten by the Silverado full-size pickup truck. So the all-electric version of the crossover had big shoes to fill.

The new all-electric Equinox is built on GM’s Ultium battery-electric architecture, and will be available in front-drive or all-wheel drive variants. The base-model 1LT promises to come in at the $30,000 price point, with front-wheel drive and 250 miles of battery range. The front-drive setup puts out 210 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque.

1LTs can be upgraded to front-drive and 300 miles of range, or all-wheel drive and 280 miles of estimated battery range, the latter offering a total output of 290 hp and 346 lb-ft at all four wheels.

Upgrade variants include Equinox 2LT and 3LT, each available in either FWD/300-mile or AWD/280-mile configuration. At the top of the Equinox EV food chain are the 2RS and 3RS, available with the same two drivetrain options and featuring more sporty, aggressive styling. LT models offer an available contrasting white roof, while RS models have the option of a black painted roof.

As for recharging those batteries, you’ve got three options. Standard, the Equinox EV comes capable of charging at 11.5 kW via a Level 2 home charger, adding 34 miles of range for every hour plugged in. All Equinox EV models will also be capable of DC fast charging at up to 150 kW (most likely via fast-charging stations that are popping up around the country), adding up to 70 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes. Top-spec 3RS models with all-wheel drive will also be able to charge at up to 19.2 kW on a Level 2 home charger, adding up to 51 miles of range per hour plugged in.



Advertisement

The Equinox EV will go on sale in the fall of 2023, starting with a limited-edition model based on the 2RS . Exact pricing and other details will be available closer to launch.