Even though the Chevrolet Silverado EV won’t be going on sale until the Spring of 2023, the truck has already garnered a lot of support and interest from potential customers. Speaking at an investors’ call earlier this week following the release of GM’s second-quarter financial results, CEO Mary Barra said 150,000 reservations had been placed for the Silverado EV, according to InsideEVs.

That’s 40,000 more reservations for the F-150 Lightning fighter than the beginning of 2022.

Barra also said that 65 percent of reservations are from new, conquest customers, and 70 percent of orders are coming from the east and west coasts.

Ford has obviously gotten a bit of a head start on the Silverado EV. F-150 Lightnings are already being delivered to customers across the country. The car also joins an ever-more-crowded field of EV pickup trucks — namely the aforementioned F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T. Other trucks from Stellantis and Tesla (maybe?) are on the way, as well.

The Silverado EV runs on GM’s Ultium platform, which also serves as the underpinning of vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV, as well as the upcoming Chevy Blazer and Equinox EVs. All of these vehicles are part of GM’s goal to produce 400,000 EVs between 2022 and 2024. By 2025, The General wants to hit a capacity of 1 million EVs annually.

According to GM, reservations for the Hummer EV have hit about 80,000 units. 42 percent of customers who placed an order are new to GM, furthermore 75 percent are new to GMC, specifically. The highest demand is coming from California, Florida and Texas, predictably. GM didn’t give a total sales number for the Lyriq, but did tell me that 70 percent of reservation holders are new to Cadillac.

The Silverado EV is said to come with 400 miles of range and the capability to tow 10,000 pounds as well as a payload of 1,300 pounds.. It’ll have up to 664 horsepower and 780 lb-ft of torque in the Wide Open Watts mode on the RST trim. That’ll get the truck from 0-60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.