2024 Ford Ranger: This Is It

When Ford brought the Ranger back to the U.S., we were excited to have another midsize truck option. But while the new Ranger was great, it wasn’t exactly new. It was new to us, but had been sold in other markets for years. And you could definitely feel the age when you drove it. But now Ford has officially revealed the redesigned 2024 Ranger for the U.S.

In case you missed it:

Advertisement

Technically, though, the reveal isn’t a reveal. We first saw the new Ranger in late 2021 when Ford showed off the new design. So the U.S. is late to the Ranger party, yet again. Except this time around, we’re not nearly as late as we were the last time.

Design-wise there isn’t really much to say that hasn’t been said already. It looks like a scaled-down F-150, although Ford says the wheelbase is about two inches longer than the outgoing Ranger. The design is a bit generic, but it’s certainly not unattractive. When you see one, you’ll know it’s a Ford truck. In the bed, you get a 400-watt power inverter and a tailgate that Ford claims can double as a workbench. It’s also wider than before to make it easier to load an ATV into the back.

50% off Galvanized Raised Garden Beds Somewhere that's green

Get started on your veggie planting with this 8'x4'x1' garden bed. Buy for $55 at Amazon Advertisement

Inside, there aren’t really any surprises, either. The steering wheel is on the left now, unlike in the previous Ranger cabin photo that we saw. You can choose between an 8.0-inch or 12.4-inch driver display, and in the middle, you’ve got your choice of a 10.1-inch or 12.4-inch screen running the latest version of Ford’s infotainment system. Thankfully, there’s still a volume knob, as well as physical climate controls.

Advertisement

The new Ranger also has two USB ports and benefits from over-the-air updates. Wireless charging is optional, as is a surround-view camera system. And Ford includes a long list of standard safety and convenience features, including adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring.

Advertisement

Under the hood is a 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, good for 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque , but you have the option of jumping up to a 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 that makes a healthy 315 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. R egardless of which engine you pick, the only transmission available is a 10-speed automatic. That gives the new Ranger a maximum towing capacity of 7,500 lbs and a payload capacity of 1,805 lbs.

Pricing begins at $34,160 for the base model, and Ford will start taking orders later this month. Deliveries are set to begin sometime in late summer, although you’ll have to wait until late fall if you want the 2.7-liter V6.

Advertisement