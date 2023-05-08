The 10 Wildest Cheats, Secrets and Easter Eggs in Racing Game History

On the subject of driving an animal like a car, we have Daytona USA’s secret horse, named Uma. Uma comes in automatic and manual varieties, as horses are known to, and is present in all Sega Saturn and PC ports of the game. Best of all, you can drift Uma the same way you drift the Hornet; when you do, it produces a hoof squeal. And smoke, plenty of smoke.

To unlock Uma as well as all of the other secret cars in the original Saturn version, go to the title screen, hold the D-Pad up and to the left and, while doing that, simultaneously press A, B, X and Z. While we’re on the subject, it’s worth mentioning that you can ride a sheep in another Saturn racer, Manx TT Superbike, with a “Mary Had a Little Lamb” soundtrack for good measure. Though at least in Manx TT, you’re racing other sheep.