All 12 Mainline Ridge Racer Games, Ranked

Credit: PS360HD via YouTube

You can pretty much sum up Ridge Racer as a franchise into two eras: the games that c ame before the launch of the PSP, on the PS1 and PS2, and everything that came after. The games of the before times each tended to be wildly different, with unique progression structures and gameplay. But after Ridge Racers on the PSP, Namco more or less repeatedly iterated upon the same formula until the end. The declining relevance of arcade racers throughout the aughts probably had something to do with that.

Ridge Racer 6 lands at the back of our ranking because it’s easily the least impressive showing of that second act. As a launch title, it couldn’t match the technical showpiece for the Xbox 360 hardware that Project Gotham Racing 3 was. And although its track selection was fresh compared to Ridge Racers on PSP, the car roster wasn’t, and the single player campaign took the form of a thoughtless slog through endless events. None of the world-building that made entries like R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 favorites among fans; no currency to spend or upgrades to dole out on your garage. That wouldn’t be a massive deal if at least the driving was fun, but the series’ handling in the post-PS2 era is roundly flat and unengaging — the cars practically drift themselves. At least this one’s still purchasable and playable on Xbox Series consoles, which counts for something.