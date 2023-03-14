All 12 Mainline Ridge Racer Games, Ranked

Maybe you know it best as a meme, or perhaps you have fond memories of playing it in an arcade 30 years ago. Ridge Racer might be dormant today — the series hasn’t enjoyed a new entry in more than a decade — but it used to be a big deal. For a time, a new one would coincide with the launch of every piece of Sony hardware and, eventually, even Microsoft and Nintendo’s platforms, too. In its earlier days it was one of those system-sellers for the original PlayStation; the kind of racing game that looked and played quite literally dimensions better than anything before it. It really did change everything, and today we’re celebrating it.
Enjoy this list of the 12 mainline Ridge Racer games, ranked worst to best. Let us pray that one day there will be a Ridge Racer 8 to slot into it.