Good Cars With Undeserved Bad Reputations

Ford Pinto

We’ve been defensive of the Ford Pinto before, and you know what? We’re going to do it again. It wasn’t a bad car. It was Lee Iacocca’s answer to the cheap, fuel-efficient vehicles from Europe and Japan that were eating the Big 3's lunch throughout the gas crisis decade. While automakers like Chrysler were sticking with their land-yachts the visionary industry innovator was offering the public something new. It was an engineering marvel, rushed from development to production in just 25 months — an unheard of feat for the era.

Ford was ordered to pay millions to a family after a disastrous Pinto crash where a rear-end collision cause fuel to spray into the passenger compartment, killing one and severely injuring another. Then in 1977, a Mother Jones journalist found Ford had callously calculated that letting a few people burn to death was cheaper than fitting the Pinto with an $11 part to prevent said fiery deaths. The company was forced to recall nearly a million vehicles and Iacocca was axed after decades with the company.

But was it such a death trap? Later investigations have found the Pinto didn’t explode any more or less than other vehicles on the road at the time. A Rutgers Law Journal report found the total number of Pinto fires, out of 2 million cars and 10 years of production, was all of 27. In the words of the great Mike Spinelli from our own humble blogspot:

In fact, measured by occupant fatalities per million cars in use during 1975 and 1976, the Pinto’s safety record compared favorably to other subcompacts like the AMC Gremlin, Chevy Vega, Toyota Corolla and VW Beetle.﻿



But feelings don’t care about facts. After a decade of production and 2 million cars on the road, the Pinto was put to rest. In death, the Pinto became the butt of many unoriginal jokes over it’s explosive nature for decades afterward.