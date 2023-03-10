These Are the Cars That Will Convince You to Switch to EVs

The EV transition is well underway according to the C-suite of the American auto industry. Ford, General Motors and Stellantis are betting on customers making the big switch to EVs as soon as the next few years, or the next couple of car generations, at least. And yet, EVs are still not the majority of the cars that the average driver in America sees on the road.

We’re slowly seeing more EVs in the wild, but other than the myriad Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model S EVs that we might see on a regular basis, there just aren’t as many EVs as the American auto giants would have us believe. It seems like a lot of drivers are waiting for affordable options to make the switch, but we wanted to know if there were any specific models that would convince them to finally go in on EVs soon.

Ford is convinced that a familiar badge can make customers more amenable to the new tech that powers EVs. If people are creatures of habit, and Americans have certainly made a habit of buying a lot of Ford F-150s, then it stands to reason that a fully-electric F-150 pickup truck will do well. And it very well may, what with the popularity of the Ford F-150 Lightning. We asked readers what other car models would have a similar effect, or which current ICE-equipped favorites going electric would encourage them to make the big switch, and these were their answers: