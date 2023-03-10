These Are the Cars That Will Convince You to Switch to EVs

These Are the Cars That Will Convince You to Switch to EVs

Familiar favorites from the Toyota Tacoma to the Mazda Miata might be appealing, but readers say the hurtle towards EVs is still high costs.

José Rodríguez Jr.
Image: Toyota

The EV transition is well underway according to the C-suite of the American auto industry. Ford, General Motors and Stellantis are betting on customers making the big switch to EVs as soon as the next few years, or the next couple of car generations, at least. And yet, EVs are still not the majority of the cars that the average driver in America sees on the road.

We’re slowly seeing more EVs in the wild, but other than the myriad Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model S EVs that we might see on a regular basis, there just aren’t as many EVs as the American auto giants would have us believe. It seems like a lot of drivers are waiting for affordable options to make the switch, but we wanted to know if there were any specific models that would convince them to finally go in on EVs soon.

Ford is convinced that a familiar badge can make customers more amenable to the new tech that powers EVs. If people are creatures of habit, and Americans have certainly made a habit of buying a lot of Ford F-150s, then it stands to reason that a fully-electric F-150 pickup truck will do well. And it very well may, what with the popularity of the Ford F-150 Lightning. We asked readers what other car models would have a similar effect, or which current ICE-equipped favorites going electric would encourage them to make the big switch, and these were their answers:

Toyota Tacoma EV

Photo: Toyota

We were early adopters and owned a Chevy Volt. Sure. Not a pure but enough to cause me to form some opinions from owning a battery-driven car.

A: Battery longevity. Now granted, maybe battery tech has gotten better since the manufacture of our old car but the battery in ours made it to 150k before it started to fail. The car was 11 years old and towards the end the engine ran 90% of the time and was probably months from turning into a brick. For some people 10 years and 150k is fine. We- OTOH- tend to keep vehicles longer then that at expect at least 250,000 miles. So until batteries can reach and exceed that amount I sort of lost interest in EVs. I suspect that if solid state batteries ever become a reality then that would make that possible.

B: An EV truck that doesn’t cost a small fortune AND isn’t enormous. So far all of the EV trucks are taking form in huge trucks. I suppose most trucks are huge these days but It’d be great if Toyota snapped out of it and electrified the Tacoma. Paying $80,000 for a truck that has a battery that might make it to 150k seems ridiculous.

Submitted by: ROBOT TURDS

Porsche 911 EV

Photo: Porsche

Once the 911 goes pure EV, then I think we can officially say it’s over.

Submitted by: Cos270

Volvo V60, V90 EV or Other Electric Swedish Wagons

Photo: Volvo

I know it’s a Jalopnik cliche, but for me personally, it’s a wagon. I don’t like driving SUVs or trucks, but I need cargo space.

Realistically, it’s any vehicle that has 400+ mi range and charges 10-80% in about 20 mins. So, nothing yet.

Submitted by: dubie7006

And...

Agreed. Will be waiting for Volvo’s inevitable electric V60 or V90 CC. Porsche’s is just a little too expensive and compromised [...]

Submitted by: Amoore100

Normal Midsize Sedans à la Honda Accord EV

Photo: Honda

Probably none if I’m honest.

With interior and feature trends, even now there’s not an EV without huge screens everywhere, and in the near future they’ll all be connected to the manufacturer and have subscriptions abound.

The ones that won’t be an entire screened interior will be the econoboxes. Not appealing to me in the slightest, don’t care for a Bolt or Leaf.

And aside from the Polestar, they’re just all so damn UGLY! I don’t want a Tron future car or a prius-ized car with all the eco badging and wheels that shout I’M SAVING THE PLANET! I’d want a normal midsize sedan that looks good (NOT a Model 3, can’t stand that bulbous greenhouse look on all Teslas), has a 500 mile range, and has an actual charging infrastructure.

Or maybe Porsche’s e-fuel or similar will actually take off and we can continue to enjoy new ICE cars.

Submitted by: savethemanualsbmw335ix

A Compact Pickup Truck EV à la Toyota Hilux EV

Photo: Toyota

Just give me a smallish pickup with decent range and/or a wagon with good range. I don’t care what model name you slap on them, because I want it built as an EV from the start.

Submitted by: Drew

A Cheap, Honest EV à la Nissan Leaf

Photo: Nissan

The more I’ve been thinking and discussing, there really isn’t any type of car that needs to go electric to convince me to buy electric. Generally speaking, by making a particular make/model into an EV variation would simply ruin it in some ways while making it better in other ways.

One thing that EV has ruined is the price point. For example:

Kona: $21,990. Kona EV: $33,550.

F-150: $33,695, Lightning: $55,974.

It all comes down to value, and sorry, but I lump all EVs into the “commuter car” category, to some extent. We’re talking about a vehicle that’s great for local driving and commuting, but otherwise probably isn’t going to be taken out of the state with any level of convenience or confidence.

For that, the average EV price was $66k in July 2022, $68.8k in January 2023, and still trending upward. That’s a lot of change for a car that only fits some of my family’s needs. It’s a lot of money for a second vehicle.

For me, the goal of buying an EV would be to break free of gas station pit-stops and prices, and yes, that includes EV charging pit stops at public chargers. EV owners will agree that the best part of owning an EV is charging at home, at night. If I’m going to go all-in for an EV, I want something that can go weeks between charges, just like I go weeks between fill-ups. I want something that will get me a good distance outside of my state before I need to pull off and figure out gas stations.

I have no plans to go all-in. Instead, I’m going to with a Nissan Leaf S, base model. A car that is cheap enough to justify not selling my other vehicle. A vehicle that is at least honest about its capabilities and will probably never venture further than a 70mi radius and will probably never charge anywhere but at my home. A car that will never need to visit a gas station or public charging hell-hole. I’m good with that.

Submitted by: Ninety-9

An American-Market Honda e

Photo: Honda

It exists, but because Mercedes wanted to pitch a tissy fit in the 1980s I can’t have one.

[...]

A bunch of people were importing Euro-spec Mercedes into the US back in the 80's, and US-based Mercedes dealers either weren’t able to service them, or parts were a major pain to get and it was causing Mercedes all kinds of headaches. So they petitioned the feds to prohibit the importation of new cars from other countries, hence why we now have the archaic 25-year importation rule.

Submitted by: The NSX Was Only In Development For 4 Years

A Minivan EV With Better Range Than VW ID Buzz

Photo: Toyota

A proper 7 passenger minivan, with proper sliding doors, and 350+ mile range, under $45k.

If they want to be competitive, they need to get be on equal ground. What do we currently have for a 7 passenger option?

The tiny Model Y starting over $60k for a base 7 passenger? The Model X that starts over $100k?

The ID Buzz is coming, but it seems to lack decent range, is underwhelming performance wise compared to now almost 300hp minivans, and starts at $40k.

Submitted by: ThatVanGuy

And...

A minivan or SUV that costs less than ~$45k. With a house of 6, a BEV just isn’t a realistic option.

Submitted by: engineerthefuture

Hyundai Accent (Solaris) EV or Similarly Priced Car

Photo: Hyundai

A Hyundai Solaris level car at the same price point. The range can be less than 200km, but the price needs to be democratic. I fully realise the technical limitations, but I won’t be convinced until everyone who can afford a car right now will be able to afford an EV roughly equal to their current choice.

Submitted by: iProton

Dodge Magnum EV

Photo: Dodge

I already went electric for my daily driver, but I would love something like the Dodge Magnum as an electric vehicle. I love wagons and I loved my Magnum R/T in spite of its terrible interior. Better handling than a crossover or SUV but still gave me a lot of cargo capacity while not infringing on seating space. My 6"8' friend could easily sit in the passenger seat with enough room with an adult behind him.

Submitted by: JaredTheGeek

Chrysler Pacifica EV With Dual Motors, AWD

Photo: Chrysler

I have 2 vehicles that I simply cannot live without. My Pacifica AWD, and my Wrangler.

4wd is an absolute requirement to get up our hill in the winter, we frequently have an ass in every seat of our van on the weekends, and I’ll die before I go without being able to hit trails with my top and doors off.

If they made both today in an EV version, even with 150-200 miles of range, I’d go out and buy both.

Submitted by: Caddywompis

Ford Transit Connect EV

Photo: Ford

The first and most important thing is that we would have to have one of our vehicles damaged or broken in a way that was unrepairable at a reasonable price (e.g. accident or maybe a motor blown up or something).

My wife’s vehicle of choice is a minivan. The VW Buzz might fit her needs. But as things are changing, it might be better to look more towards a small EV work van (like a Transit Connect EV with windows).

My car is just a car. Could be anything. The only thing holding me back from getting an EV is that I would want a raging deal on a used one and it will be a couple years before EVs are common enough on the used market to get a good deal. Depending on how long my current vehicle lasts, my next vehicle could be an EV or not.

Submitted by: hoser68

Chevrolet El Camino

Photo: Chevrolet

All of them, to be honest. But, for the sake of this column, I’ll say an electric El Camino. Just because I’d buy any new actual El Camino, even if it was electric.

Submitted by: skeffles

And...

El Camino

Submitted by: bootska

Small and Truly Affordable EVs

Photo: SAIC-GM-Wuling

Small Hatchback - $22,000

Something small and affordable.

I ain’t paying $54,000 for a thing when I could have two other cars for the same price.

Submitted by: Rollo75

And...

I’m good on switching now, I just can’t justify the cost for new cars. The prices are nuts right now... looking at a used truck for now and then maybe going electric in a couple of years.

Submitted by: Raziel66

Mazda Miata EV or Subaru Baja EV

Photo: Mazda

Either the MX-5 or if Subaru brings back the Baja in EV trim.

Submitted by: weeks

Ford Mustang EV, But Not a Mustang Mach-E

Photo: Ford

A Mustang EcoBoost (eBoost, Ford, you’re welcome) coupe that didn’t cost more than the gas powered version.

Submitted by: Scott Satellite

And...

The Mustang. Not that underwhelming SUV that Ford has befouled with the pony on it, but the actual Mustang. In a convertible form.

Submitted by: cromartie

