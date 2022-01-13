You don’t need me to tell you that the prices of both new and used cars have skyrocketed in recent months — we’ve covered that plenty here on Jalopnik. Instead, I’m here to tell you what vehicles people are actually buying when they do buck up and spend the money, and the answer is probably a Ford F-150.

Ford’s iconic pickup truck tops the best-seller’s lists for new and used vehicles, as per a new ISeeCars study that evaluated the most popular vehicles in every state and in the United States as a whole. If you’re buying a vehicle these days, you’re probably buying a Ford.

Don’t believe me? You can check out the full results from the study below:

I wasn’t kidding. The Ford F-150 was the new vehicle of choice for 20 of our 50 states and the used vehicle of choice for a whopping 38 states. According to the data, the F-150 made up 3.6 percent of total used car sales in 2021, which puts it way ahead the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 down in second place with a mere 2.6 percent. The F-150's three percent share of the new car market means it also beat out the Ram Pickup 1500 (2.3 percent) and the Silverado (2.2 percent). America truly is the land of the beefy pickup truck.

That’s not to say other styles of vehicle are unpopular — there are still plenty of SUVs on the bestseller list — but that buyers increasingly appear to want a vehicle that’s capable, well-tried, and family-friendly. It also shows that the sedan is well and truly dead. The only high-selling sedans on the new list were the Toyota Camry and Honda Civic. The used list is much the same, albeit with the addition of one state (Florida) buying a lot of Toyota Corollas.

The data is worth a look. ISeeCars breaks down the best-selling vehicles in cities (where the F-150 continues to reign supreme). But the high number of trucks changing hands could very well have something to do with the eternally-rising vehicle prices, since buying a new truck can be as expensive as buying a luxury vehicle.