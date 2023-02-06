These Are the Worst Cars We Love at Jalopnik

José Rodríguez Jr.: Land Rover Freelander

I desperately want a Freelander. Now there’s a sentence you don’t see everyday, but I just want one of those weird little Land Rovers so bad. I confess I nearly bought a first-gen model last year because it had the right number of doors (two) and was even the right color (yellow). It was being sold for a pittance since it had sat in someone’s yard for God knows how long. Typical, right?



And yet I find myself irrationally drawn to the Freelander. The only reason I passed was that it came with an automatic transmission instead of the manual. I should consider myself lucky, but I never learn; I still regularly search the local ads for a Freelander. On Fridays or major holidays, I’ll even mix it up by looking for a two-door Land Rover Evoque, the spiritual successor to the Freelander.

The original Freelander’s combination of two doors, manual transmission, sunroofs galore, bright yellow paint and that “Land>line break<Rover” badge get me every time. I know I’d be much better off buying an Isuzu Rodeo Sport or Amigo. Maybe a Toyota Rav4 or old 4Runner. There’s always the two-door Jeep Cherokee XJ, too, but none of those are dangerous. Not self-defeating enough.

One of these days, I’ll get what I deserve. I’ll buy a Freelander and regret it on the way home; I’ll wonder why I do this to myself while staring at a dusty dash full of warning lights. But until that day, I’ll keep looking for my compact Rover.