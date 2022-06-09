In a world dominated by SUVs, crossovers and pickup trucks, it’s always nice to know that Nissan is still out there plugging away with its sedans. And now, the firm has refreshed its Altima midsize sedan for 2023 with an updated front end, new wheels and some new tech on the inside.



The first thing you notice is the updated face Nissan gave the 2023 Altima. That’s all down to an updated, larger grille design that can be specced with a stealthy polished black finish on some grades. On either side of the new grille, Nissan fitted LED headlights as standard across the range, and integrated the turn signals into the daytime running lights.

Under the hood, the 2023 Nissan Altima can be specced with the same four-cylinder engines as the current model. There’s a 2.0-liter variable compression turbo, which produces 248 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque, and the 2.5-liter DOHC engine, which kicks out 188 horsepower.

The 2023 Altima can also be fitted with four-wheel-drive across the SV, SR and SL grades.

There are further changes inside the car, including a bigger multi-touch screen at its heart. The high-definition screen replaces the outgoing 8” panel found in the current model and brings the Altima up to spec with Nissan’s Armada SUV.



For the 2023 model year, Nissan has also piled in the driver assistance tech, including its ProPILOT Assist system and Safety Shield 360. This system offers front, side and rear safety monitoring, and includes automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and blind spot warning.

Nissan Door-to-Door Navigation system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charging pad and a WiFi hotspot also all come as standard on Altima SL and SR VC-Turbo grades.

Finally, the firm has upped its color options and wheel choices on the new Nissan Altima. Gray Sky Pearl and Garnett Pearl Metallic join the various shades of red, silver, black, white and blue currently on offer.



Four new allow wheel designs also join the party, including a 17-inch wheel for Altima SV and individual 19-inch wheel designs for SR, SL and SR VC-Turbo grades.

The 2023 Nissan Altima will go on sale this fall.