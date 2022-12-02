“My dad was jealous of his cousin’s Nissan Pajero. His cousin was a gardener and used the Patrol to haul a large trailer full of sand, dirt, plants and tools. So he bought himself a four wheel drive himself: an Aro 10!

“For those unfamiliar with this brilliant Romanian Frankenstein: it is a utilitarian four wheel drive thought up my Romanian dictator Ceausescu as he tried to re-invent the Ford Model T. This Romanian Model T was powered by Dacia’s 1.4 liter engine that was a Renault Cléon-fronte engine built in license. The Renault engine is basically indestructible, so why not? Well, because it isn’t the most powerful or torquey engine to begin with. This led to high fuel usage as now the engine needed to be revved to compensate for its lack of power. Also my dad’s Aro 10 was consuming dinosaur juice like there is no tomorrow, so the previous owner already converted it to run on liquid petrol gas (LPG). So now the little 1.4 liter was not only underpowered for such a heavy car, it also was now robbed of any torque left in this engine.

“As my dad used to be a contractor, he also hauled large trailers full of debris, tools and building materials. The Aro 10 would simply stall when pulling away at almost every traffic light and was continuously overheating. Then one day the head gasket blew and the head was warped. So my dad had the engine swapped for a real Renault Cleon engine, but it turned out it didn’t fit as the Dacia engine was slightly different. So the old engine had to be rebuilt and had its head swapped.

“My dad continued to drive the dreadful Aro until it failed on him once more. Then he got a new car and just parked it on his driveway. Two years later a man walks up to the house, introduces himself as an Aro collector, offers him 1000 guilders (about 500 dollars) for the car and my dad sold it right at the spot.”