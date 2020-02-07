There’s something poetic about these medium-format film photos of the Acura NSX, perhaps the least analog supercar on sale these days. The simplicity of film exposure capturing such a complex digital machine is kind of paradoxical, but it really does work.
Ford’s new massive 7.3-liter V8 is going to be a slow-revving but durable engine for large pickups, but recently we’ve been alerted to its capacity for modification and rather outlandish performance. If there’s a destination for a motor like that, it’s the De Tomaso Pantera. Trust me.
If you want to make an impression, the Lincoln Mark VI Pucci Edition is sure to make the mark. Now get out there and show them who’s boss.
I love trucks. I love how-it’s-made style documentaries. This one is a how-it’s-made documentary on how Mercedes builds trucks. It’s relaxing. You’ll like it a lot.
Imagine that you’re stationed at an outpost deep in a conflict zone. Your MRAP’s alternator is busted and you’ve got a spare, but your mechanic tells you that she’ll void the warranty if you let her replace it. It’s either tow the whole thing out or let it sit there wasting space. That’s what American soldiers are up…
Some of my fondest memories growing up were the moments that I worked on my parents’ cars with my dad. We didn’t do heavy-duty projects, but just working on something together and learning that I could help really cemented my relationship with cars and with him.
This week, the Department of Homeland Security has informed vehicle importers and exporters that all exports of New York-titled and registered vehicles will be on hold until further notice.
A few weeks back we brought you the news from the 2020 Rallye Monte Carlo. But that race was filled with Hyundais and Toyotas. This week’s Rallye Monte Carlo Historique had Alpines, Porsches, and not one, not two, but three mighty Lancia Stratos (Stratoses? Stratii? Straterix?) taking part. You know, the Good Cars.
“Why does UPS ground shipping cost $500,000 now?”
Part of me feels bad for not blogging about this sweet retro-styled free online racing game earlier, so you could have used it to procrastinate, but think about how much more you got done today without it!
A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon hops joyously from rock to rock, enjoying the fresh air through its vacant doors and roof. Lurking in the wings, though, is the 2021 Ford Bronco ready to strike, and based on these new off-road spy photos of a two-door prototype, it looks like The Blue Oval is going to strike hard.
Those of us whose experience in the armed forces is limited to pwning noobs in Call Of Duty hear “military-grade” and assume whatever comes next will be elite and tough. People in marketing seem to think the same way. Folks who have actually served... not so much.
If you have an older or a generally unfancy car, an easy way to modernize it is to change out its incandescent interior light bulbs for LEDs. LEDs offer much more brightness and use less power than regular filament bulbs. They also look cool and super crisp. There are cheap ones, pricy ones, and plenty in between.…
It’s a peculiar feeling one gets when encountering a project that seems so inside your wheelhouse, you start to wonder just who the hell else is hiding in that wheelhouse you thought was yours. I felt this when I stumbled across this website, which appears to be dedicated to documenting every instance that a…
The UAW can’t stop embarrassing itself, but that can happen to an organization seemingly propelled by its own inertia into repeated face plants, no banana peel required. The latest involves a pen intended to commemorate its President, Rory Gamble, who is ostensibly there to clean up the place.
Cars are bad, especially the ones that run on gas, which are most of them. The average car emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year (that equals roughly one shitload), and the transportation sector is responsible for 29 percent of the United States’ greenhouse gas emissions. All those emissions not only…
You know how sometimes you just want to escape to a simple life? Avoid all the complications of the metropolis and withdraw into something modest and quaint for a change? Well, you wouldn’t, what with all your loans to pay off, but just use your imagination for a second. I’m feeling generous today and I want to show…
