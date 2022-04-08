1.) DeLorean DMC-12

DeLoreans are undeniably beautiful and unique cars, but between their awful reliability, terrible quality, low power output and lack of available replacement parts (though that’s gotten better recently) it’s one of the worst cars one could choose to buy. But who cares, it’s a fucking DeLorean.

Suggested By: Vintage1982Benz

This story was originally published on August 21, 2015