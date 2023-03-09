These Are the Bucket List Roads Jalopnik Would Love to Drive

Elizabeth Blackstock: Nürburgring (Gesamtstrecke)

NÜRBURGRING LAP RECORD! Onboard with the AMG ONE.

As one of Jalopnik’s resident motorsport buffs, I think my choice was probably fairly obvious: I’d love to drive the Nürburgring — and not just the Nordschleife. I want to drive all 17.563 miles of the Gesamtstrecke, or the Whole Course.

While the ‘Ring is a race track, it was originally designed using public roads, so I’m counting it as my choice. The layout was completed in early 1927, but only a handful of races were held on the full course; as a result, the fastest speed recorded around the Gesamtstrecke was set by Louis Chiron at 69.79 mph. After 1929, the course was shortened, and racing largely took place on the Nordschleife.

But I’ve always been entranced by those old, meandering tracks — the ones that carve through miles of hills and mountains and forests and are designed to represent the nuance of the location.