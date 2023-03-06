Every Knockout Car From the Rocky / Creed Movie Universe

Creed III, the ninth and latest installment in the Rocky Cinematic Universe, just hit theaters. In preparation, I watched every Rocky movie leading up it. The Rocky story may be about boxing and family, but there were a lot of great cars featured in the series.

In all honesty, you can track the rise and fall of Rocky’s career through the vehicles showcased in each movie, from the early 1970s to modern day. Because we’re Jalopnik (famously, a car website), we decided to look back at some of Rocky’s knockout cars.