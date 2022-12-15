One of the perks of being in this business is being able to borrow and drive all kinds of cars. From lowly compact cars to six-figure marvels of engineering, it’s fantastic. We drove some great cars this year. Here’s the first part of a list of every car we drove and reviewed this year.
I Beat The Crap Out Of A Ford Bronco In The Desert And It Was Sensational (February 14, 2022)
I was in a great mood all of last week because of what I experienced in a 2021 Ford Bronco. I, someone who’s been obsessed with Jeeps since, basically birth, fell in love with Ford’s hard-core off-road SUV, and trust me when I say that you would have too if you’d done what I did. Let me show you.
David Tracy bombing through the desert in a Bronco at King of Hammers? It’s a Jalopnik fever dream. Continue reading it here.
The New Mazda CX-50 Is About As Good As Midsized CUVs Get (March 28, 2022)
I’ll cut right to the chase – the 2023 Mazda CX-50 is the type of car you get from a manufacturer that is putting in an honest effort to make a good car. I’d go so far as to say the CX-50 could be the new gold standard of midsize CUVs from non-premium brands. I mean that. And my words carry a lot of weight since this is my first car review.
This is a special review as it was Andy’s first car review for the site. Read more about how good the Mazda CX-50 is here.
The 2022 Aston Martin Vantage Is Aston At Its Best (March 29, 2022)
The Aston Martin Vantage is a rolling supermodel — something to be lusted and sought after. Aside from that brochure-like description, it’s a hell of a sports car. This is my first time behind the wheel of an Aston and I was thoroughly blown away by just how good it is, even if the company didn’t build the engine.
My first time driving an Aston and to this day I’m still blown away by it. Go and see me rev it and what I thought about driving it here.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve Is The American Luxury Road Trip Machine (March 31, 2022)
There are few things in this world better (and more American) than a road trip with your good friends. I’m sure you all – as car people – can at least somewhat agree with that opinion.
I’m here to tell you that there are few vehicles more up to the task of a road trip than the Jeep Grand Cherokee L. There’s only one real problem: you can’t park it anywhere.
Andy’s second review saw him take the Jeep Grand Cherokee L on a road trip to our nation’s capital. It was big thirsty and expensive. Read more about it here.
The BMW M440i Gran Coupe Shows There Is More To Life Than A Pretty Face (April 7, 2022)
I’m gonna get this out of the way right from the get-go. You know the old saying, “Don’t judge a book by its cover?” Well, that’s what I had to keep in mind when I first laid eyes on my 2022 BMW M440i Gran Coupe. I, like most of you I’m sure, am not a fan of the front end looks of the new 4 Series. But this bad boy proves that looks aren’t everything.
Despite what you think about its face, the BMW M440i Gran Coupe is good. So good that even Andy’s grandma liked it. Read more about the review here.
The New Range Rover Is All Things To Very Few Men (April 21, 2022)
Let’s get this out of the way: The new Land Rover Range Rover is not a vehicle for people like you and me. It’s for our boss’ boss’ boss, if they’re lucky.
Money and status are something that permeate throughout the new Range Rover. It was inescapable in my hundreds of miles of driving and being driven in no fewer than four different Range Rovers.
Yes, Andy got to drive three vehicles in a row all within weeks of each other. See what he thought of the new Range Rover here.
2023 Subaru Solterra First Drive: Plan For The Electric Weekend Wars (April 27, 2022)
Subaru, more than just about any other brand, is inextricably associated with the outdoor lifestyle. You see Subies adorned with kayaks and bike racks, spattered with mud, far more often than any hardcore SUV. But while a Jeep makes off-roading its own occasion, a Subaru is meant to take you to your outdoor fun — be it a campsite, hiking trail, or singletrack through the woods.
But with an estimated 228 miles of battery range, will the all-electric Subaru Solterra get you there and back? Are you willing to spend $45,000 to find out
Steve was the first of us to try out one of another set of Toyobaru twins, the Subaru Solterra. Read Steve’s thoughts about Subaru’s first EV here.
Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock First Drive: Embracing The Divine Feminine Through 807 HP (May 2, 2022)
The first time I ever attempted to set a personal record in weightlifting, I was in high school. It was my senior year, and despite being convinced that I’d hate pumping iron, the class had become a significant form of catharsis for me. So, I did what every self-respecting teenager does, and I instructed my lifting partner to load up the leg press; I was going to see exactly how much weight I could lift on a single press.
An interesting and fitting way to start a vehicle review about one of the most powerful street legal cars ever made. Read more about what Elizabeth had to say about the Super Stock here.
The 2022 Bentley Bentayga Speed Makes For a Surprisingly Excellent Tailgate Rig (May 2, 2022)
Since the Bentley Bentayga first launched all the way back in early 2016, there have been dozens upon dozens of reviews of it – including from us. So, when Bentley was keen on giving me the perfect keys to a 2022 Bentayga Speed, I had to come up with something new and interesting to do with it. Then I realized my loan would coincide perfectly with Penn State’s (my alma mater) Blue-White weekend. Let the games commence!
Tailgating in a $300,000 Bentley SUV at a Penn State game? Crazy but that’s the Jalopnik way. Read more about how Andy’s tailgating experience (with full pinky extended) went here.
2023 Kia Sportage First Drive ( May 2, 2022)
The 2023 Kia Sportage has gotten serious. I mean look at that face. With a design like that Kia would have to make people take them seriously. It’s not bad, at least I don’t think it is. It actually looks better in person. It just might be a little much for shoppers in this segment who are usually…boring.
I wouldn’t have ever thought that I’d see the day that I’d be able to take a Kia Sportage through an off-road course. But it happened. Read more about how capable the 2023 Kia Sportage is here.
The 2023 Nissan Z Is More Fun Than the Toyota Supra at a Cheaper Price
Face it: You’re worried about the 2023 Nissan Z. You heard it’s nearly 200 pounds heavier than the 370Z. You read that it’s still riding on the 370Z platform, which itself was an update of the 350Z platform, a chassis approaching its 20th birthday. You’re wondering how the new Z can possibly compare to the Toyota Supra.
The new Z is a long time coming. But bosses get to have all the fun. Read more about the all-new Z and Bobs driving impressions here.
2023 Acura Integra First Drive: The Quintessential Sport Compact Grows Up (May 26, 2022)
...the 2023 Acura Integra. At first glance, it’s a perfect business-casual sedan: Five doors, a sleek exterior, and a mostly-smooth ride. In a subdued color, it’ll even blend in with the business-formal crowd. But once the meetings are done and the backroads beckon, can its adaptive suspension and Civic Si-derived drivetrain be as casual and fun as athleisure?
We waited years for the Integra to return to us. It finally did as the same car it was when it left: a Civic-based lift back. And we love it. Read more about Steve’s time with the Integra here.
The 2022 Audi RS 3 Is a Tiny Track Vixen That Wants to Have Fun (June 1, 2022)
Audi refuses to quit the sporty sedan scene. Amid an industry swinging toward electrification, Audi looked to its history for inspiration with the five-cylinder 2022 RS 3. Having just spent a day with it on track, I can confirm it’s a delight on a closed course, and a fitting swan song to piston power.
The Audi RS 3 is a beast of a pocket rocket. We need more cars like it. Read more about Lalita’s experience with the smallest Audi here.
I Love the Ram TRX, And That Makes Me Feel Bad (June 6, 2022)
We, as people, tend to forgive a lot of flaws when we fall in love. I know I’ve spent many a night ignoring red flags because I was distracted by how someone made me feel. Now, I fear I’m experiencing that willful blindness yet again, this time with a vehicle: the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX.
While the Ram TRX is cool, I felt bad for Andy’s wallet. With the TRX’s EPA rating of 10 city/ 14 highway / 12 combined, it took $164 bucks to fill this monster up. Read more about Andy’s ordeal here.
The 2022 Mazda3 Turbo Is Nice, But it’s No Hot Hatch (June 7, 2022)
I might as well tell you from the jump: I did not go into this review of the Mazda3 Turbo as a completely untainted juror. I went in expecting to love it. I was excited, hoping I could reassure my fellow hatchback fans, connoisseurs of practicality and performance, that Mazda had built a vehicle 80 percent as exciting as a Toyota GR Corolla, for 80 percent of the price, with a grown-up interior and no ridiculous markups. There aren’t a lot of enthusiast-minded compacts out there anymore. We need to hold on to the ones we’ve got.
Mazda’s 3 Turbo is a different kind of hatchback for a different kind of buyer. Head over to Adam’s review to find out why.
The 2022 Lexus LC 500 Is the Ultimate Grand Tourer (June 9, 2022)
Let me say this now before I get into everything else: I love the Lexus LC. That’s not to say that this is a faultless vehicle. But this beautiful machine is Lexus at its best.
I try not to fall in love with all of the cars I drive. But I couldn’t help but love the LC500's combination of concept car styling and Lexus luxuriousness. Read more about my thoughts on the Lexus LC500 here.
The BMW 330e was Perfect for My First American Road Trip (June 10, 2022)
...Along the way, everything felt new and exciting, while also appearing welcoming and homely. There was blueberry pie, lobster and sunshine – all pretty new to me, a Brit. But also afternoon teas, fish and chips and a few clouds in the sky. Same same, but different. And it was a similar affair with the car I chose for the trip, a 2022 BMW 330e.
After making his way to us from across the pond, Owen finally got his U.S. license. He marked the occasion by taking the BMW 330e PHEV to New England. Check out more of his review here.
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Is a Force to Reckon With, Off-Road and On (June 20, 2022)
The Ford Bronco Raptor has been a long time coming, and I’m happy to report that the wait has been worth it. When Ford announced the return of the Bronco in 2020, many off-road enthusiasts in the U.S. were convinced the Bronco would be unable to depose the Jeep Wrangler as king of the hill. While the Bronco could make its fight against the Wrangler, ultimately, it would lose because of its independent front suspension. Or so they said.
Ford let José run around the Southern California desert in the ultimate Bronco. And he got to experience just how capable the Bronco Raptor is. Read more about his adventure here.
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Shows What GM Can Do When it Really Tries (June 28, 2022)
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is a sure sign General Motors is finally doing what we always knew it could do.
Think back to high school. Remember the kid who was really smart, but never did any homework or studied for a test? They averaged high Cs, low Bs. Everyone – especially the teachers – knew they could do better, if only they tried. They finally buckled down, earned a great SAT score, and got into a good college.
Andy’s experience with the Cadillac’s first full EV (the ELR was a plug-in hybrid) showed that the Lyriq is a serious contender in the EV marketplace. Read about Andy’s time with it here.
The 2022 Rivian R1S Is the Rightful Heir to the Land Cruiser Throne (July 6, 2022)
Imagine for a minute that you’re a well-to-do car buyer with an outdoorsy bent. You’ve got 90 grand burning a hole in your pocket, and you head to your local Toyota dealership to plunk down your hard-earned cash on a Land Cruiser. But the dealer gives you dire news — the Land Cruiser is dead in the U.S., and your only option is the far more ostentatious Lexus LX 600.
You’re despondent. All you wanted was a full-size luxury SUV to glide through your daily commute and tackle the weekend’s off-pavement adventures, all wrapped up in a stylishly under-the-radar design. You want three-row seating and the finest interior accouterment, but you don’t want the comically oversized grille found on most luxury utility vehicles.
Lucky for you, that SUV still exists — in the form of the Rivian R1S.
Calling an EV SUV from a startup a Land Cruiser heir?! Blasphemy! Except it really isn’t. The Rivian R1S is that good. Read what Steve had to say about it here.
The 2022 Audi S3 Is a Premium Pocket Rocket (August 9, 2022)
Sometimes it seems like the Audi S3 is the forgotten child of Audi’s performance lineup. It’s a slightly strange offering: Hot-hatch performance in a premium-priced compact sport sedan. I’m here to tell you the 2022 Audi S3 is not to be ignored. While it’s not flawless, there’s some serious performance here.
The Audi S3 is not to be ignored. Sure there are better-performing cars in the RS 3 and S4 above it. But if the VW Golf R is too boy racer for you, the S3 is the one to get. Read more about my experience with the S3 here.
The 2022 Jaguar F-Type P450 Is an Aging Charmer (August 10, 2022)
It’s tough watching your beloveds get older. Whether it’s friends, family members or pets, no one wants to see something they cherish move into the twilight years. That includes cars – cars like the Jaguar F-Type.
Once strong, cutting-edge, at the top of the game, the talk of the town. Now? Not so much. It’s what happens as time passes.
While still striking, the Jaguar F-Type is a bit old now. But it’s still a performer. Read about Andy’s experience with the striking convertible here.
The 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV Changed My Mind About SUVs (August 11, 2022)
When I first sat behind the wheel of the new Kia Sorento plug-in hybrid, it felt enormous. It was easily the biggest car I’ve driven, and I felt pretty daunted to hit the crowded streets of New York City in it. It was taller than I like, the driving position was way higher than I’m used to and the whole car felt a lot longer than anything I’ve driven in the past. All that meant that, initially, I was ready to lament it as being far too big for any normal person’s daily needs.
The Kia Sorento PHEV was good enough to convince Owen that SUVs aren’t as bad as he thought. Head over and find out just how good the Sorento PHEV was here.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is the Right Vehicle at the Wrong Time (August 22, 2022)
The Jeep Grand Wagoneer shows Jeep is serious about taking on the luxury players in the full-size SUV game. It’s the most expensive, finely crafted vehicle the brand has ever created. It’s also hugely excessive in the worst ways.
The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is fantastic. But Jeep needed the thing 10+ years ago. Something this big, grand, and thirsty is a strange offering on the cusp of the EV revolution. Read more about my experience with this land yacht here.
The 2022 Acura MDX Type S Needs a Little More S (August 26, 2022)
The Acura MDX is normally reserved for the family-friendly luxury crossover crowd. But Acura has stepped up its game. The new 2022 MDX Type S is the most powerful and best-performing MDX Acura has ever created. But I still think it needs a little more, especially if Acura wants people to take the Type S badge seriously again.
Personally, I found the MDX Type S to be like a bottle of hot sauce everyone told me is spicy as hell, but it turned out to be pretty mild. Read more about my thoughts on the MDX Type S here.
A Letter to My Beloved, The 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
My dearest Shelby,
I miss you.
I never had someone, something, this special in my life. My first instinct is to apologize for this cliche, but I proudly stand by it. My love for you began at first sight. No. Wait. At first sound.
Lalita and the GT500 had a memorable fling, and then the Shelby just left. She poured out her heart in a touching letter to the Shelby that you can read, and feel here.
