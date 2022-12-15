I Beat The Crap Out Of A Ford Bronco In The Desert And It Was Sensational (February 14, 2022)

I was in a great mood all of last week because of what I experienced in a 2021 Ford Bronco. I, someone who’s been obsessed with Jeeps since, basically birth, fell in love with Ford’s hard-core off-road SUV, and trust me when I say that you would have too if you’d done what I did. Let me show you.

David Tracy bombing through the desert in a Bronco at King of Hammers? It’s a Jalopnik fever dream. Continue reading it here.