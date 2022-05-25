When Ford unleashed the 2022 Bronco Raptor on the world earlier this year, the company touted that the SUV would deliver over 400 hp. That number (and then some) was confirmed by Ford CEO Jim Farley on Twitter Wednesday . In fact, the Braptor makes 418 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque.

Power comes courtesy of Ford’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 that can be found in the Explorer ST and Lincoln Aviator. However, it makes even more power in the Raptor. In the crossovers, the engine “only” makes 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent through a 10-speed automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case to all four 37-inch BFGoodrich K02 all-terrain tires. It’ll be interesting to see what sort of numbers the Bronco Raptor puts down to the ground once you get past all the parasitic loss.

That being said, the ST with the same power plant gets much better gas mileage than the Bronco Raptor. The ST is rated at 18 mpg city, 25 mpg highway. Meanwhile, the Bronco Raptor is rated at a measly 15 city, 16 highway. You don’t care, since you just spent $80,000 on a glorified toy, but still. That’s not good.

I assume most of that terrible mileage is due to the Bronco being shaped like a manly brick with massive tires.

While 418 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque are certainly strong numbers, it still lags a bit behind its closest competitor – the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. That monster makes 470 hp and lb-ft of torque from its massive 6.4-liter Hemi V8. Think of it in the same way as the F-150 Raptor and Ram TRX. The Blue Oval is just a little bit behind the Mopar V8 madness… for now anyway.

Folks, we’re in the golden age of off-road buffoonery, and I am loving it.