If you’re a Bronco Raptor buyer, you’ll be at the pump often. A leak on the Bronco6g owner forum has exposed the 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor’s gas mileage figures. While they aren’t as bad as I expected, they’re still far from anything to brag about.

The mileage figures were leaked by way of a user who somehow obtained a window sticker for a loaded-out 2023 Bronco Raptor. Aside from the over $80,000 MSRP with nearly $10,000 in options, the main thing that sticks out is the mpg figure. The Bronco Raptor is rated to get 15 city/16 highway/15 combined. Oof.



Now I know it’s sort of nitpicking to complain about gas mileage on an $80,000 adult toy. And people that can drop that much money on a vehicle probably won’t blink at constantly filling up. But when that vehicle is made by a company pushing efficiency while the whole industry is on the verge of going full-on electric, this kind of thing stands out.

Nothing about the Bronco Raptor screams efficiency anyway. It’s a brick rolling on 37-inch all-terrain tires with a twin-turbo 400 horsepower V6. But the Raptor’s mileage is slightly worse than the next worst mileage offender in the Bronco lineup, a Badlands with 4WD, the 2.3-liter Ecoboost, and the seven-speed manual. According to the EPA, that trim gets 16/17/17 combined.



How does this compare with Bronco’s direct competitor, the Wrangler? Well, it’s slightly better than the thirstiest Wrangler, the Rubicon 392. That gets 13/17/14 combined. But it’s worse than nearly every other Wrangler configuration. Even the next least efficient Wrangler trim, A Rubicon with the 3.6-liter V6, 4WD, and six-speed manual is more efficient. That configuration gets 17/23/19 combined.

Ultimately though, many would-be owners on the forums, like many other owners, won’t care. “No complaints and no concern about mileage anyway.....not looking for a Prius,” remarked one forum member. “Not bad said another.” One member, who said that this is going to be his daily driver, admitted that with these figures, his round trip work commute was going to cost him $20 a day in gas. With the electric future, we’re going into, I guess going out with a big screw you to the environment is the way to go if you can afford it.

