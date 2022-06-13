Rivian has had its fair share of troubles lately. From a 2021 filled with issues, to posting billions of dollars in losses, hitting customers with a price increase on vehicles they already ordered (which was then quickly walked back), and now delays for its second, badly needed model. Autoevolution reports, via Rivian owner forums, that potential R1S owners were notified that their EV SUV would be delayed.

Initially, it was reported that deliveries wouldn’t start until 2023. That then moved up to summer 2022. But from reading the owner forums, many had Spring 2022 delivery dates. That is until this email went out to R1S order holders:



Thank you for your preorder and your commitment to helping us create a more sustainable world. As we continue to assess our supply chain and build plans, we want to provide an update on your estimated delivery window.



Your Launch Edition R1S estimated delivery window is October - December 2022



Your delivery window estimate is based on your preorder date, delivery location and current configuration. Here’s why your window has shifted:



Supply chain

As we’ve continued to navigate a tight supply chain, we’ve had to reduce complexity wherever possible, including prioritizing certain build combinations over others. Service Infrastructure

We continue to prioritize deliveries in locations

We’re grateful for your continued support and will continue to keep you updated. Your preorder is a vote for finding better ways of doing things on a planet that needs all of us to innovate for the future. If you have any questions, please reach out to us.

Thank you again for being on this journey with us.​



Some owners are hopeful as they haven’t received an email; others put their updated delivery dates in the forum. One owner had their date moved not so far out. “My R1S Launch Edition moved from April-May 2022 to August-September 2022. Not as bad as I was expecting” they wrote.

Another, who has been waiting since 2019, the first-day order banks opened up, got their end of the year timeframe. “Just got our email 3 minutes ago. Your Launch Edition R1S estimated delivery window is October - December 2022. We pre-ordered the day they announced. Nov 27ths 2019” they said.

As of now, Rivian gave no reasons for the delays though I wouldn’t rule out the double punch of the chip shortage and supply chain issues affecting manufacturing.