People in the U.S. can now rejoice in shared misery with the rest of the world, because now no one can get a new Toyota Land Cruiser — unless of course you want to wait four years.

The automaker confirmed rumors of the long wait on the SUV’s Japanese website.

Well, it wasn’t a confirmation as much as it was an apology, but the meaning behind it is the same: Y ou’re going to have to wait for a new Land Cruiser. Here’s their statement — or apology — translated:

“Thank you very much for considering and ordering our vehicles. The Land Cruiser has been very well received in Japan and around the world. We sincerely apologize that it will take a long time to deliver the Land Cruiser to you after you place an order,” the company wrote. “We sincerely apologize for this.”

They continued by saying if you order a car now, delivery time could be up to four years into the future — adding they would do their best to shorten delivery times. Good luck to 'em. They're going to need it.

It’s a safe bet to say the reason Toyota is having such an issue fulfilling Land Cruiser orders is not only due to high demand. Supply chain issues and the semiconductor shortage brought on by the pandemic have no doubt played a big role.

The Land Cruiser has obviously been a tremendous success for the automaker, even though they have no plans to sell it here in the U.S. Strong sales numbers and long wait times like these also mean they probably have little reason to go back on their decision of forgoing the U.S. market.

However, for those of you who are Land Cruiser-pilled, the Lexus LX600 goes on sale in the U.S. very soon. Right now, there’s no word on how long of a wait a customer can expect for one of those. Prices are expected to start at just a tick under $90,000 for the full size Lexus.