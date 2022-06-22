The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is almost here, and we’re driving it this week! That’s why we want to know what you want to know about it.

The Lyriq is Cadillac’s entrant into the electric vehicle marketplace and the latest in General Motors’ growing portfolio of EVs. It’ll join the Bolt, Bolt EUV and the monstrous GMC Hummer EV.

Let’s get some of the more boilerplate information out of the way.

The Lyriq, which will be assembled at GM’s Spring Hill plant in Tennessee, starts at $62,990 for the rear-wheel drive model that is set to go on sale in the fall of this year. Power comes courtesy of a single electric motor that produces 340 hp and 324 lb-ft of torque. Energy is stored in a 100.4 kWh battery pack, and Cadillac says it’ll come with a 312 mile EPA-estimated range. That pack is capable of 19.2 kW AC charging, which means it can charge at up to 52 miles per hour.

The company also says an all-wheel- drive Lyriq will be coming early next year and will start at $64,990 – a $2,000 bump over the RWD model. There’s no word on range yet, but Cadillac estimates the dual-motor setup in this model will have around 500 horsepower and will be able to charge at 37 miles per hour.

If you buy one, you’ll be given the option of either two years of unlimited public charging credits at EVgo chargers or a credit of up to $1,500 toward a home charger. They want to make the owner’s transition into EV ownership as seamless as possible.



Inside, the Lyriq are all sorts of luxury goodies, like the massive 33-inch display screen we first saw on the Escalade, a 19-speaker AKG audio system, Google Assistant and active noise cancellation to deal with road noise, considering there isn’t an engine.

Cadillac’s Lyriq has some – let’s say – interesting dimensions. Its wheelbase is 121.8 inches long, which is about an inch longer than an Escalade. It’s 196.7 inches long end-to-end, which is about the size of an Audi RS6 Avant. The Lyriq is 86.9 inches wide if you include the mirrors, which is a touch wider than a Ford Bronco, and it’s 63.9 inches tall, which is the height of a BMW X4.



Given these dimensions: wheelbase of an Escalade, length of an RS6, width of a Ford Bronco and height of a BMW X4, it’s hard to say exactly what class of vehicle this car will occupy. It enters a field of vehicles that continues to get more and more crowded. The Lyriq’s closest competition will be vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, the Polestar 2 and the BMW i4.

So, that’s what we know about the Lyriq so far. Drop your questions down below for what you want us to look out for as we poke around the car for the next few days.

