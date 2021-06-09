The New 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Is Going Twin-Turbo

Image : Toyota

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser made its debut today for the rest of the world. Sadly, we won’t be getting the legendary model anymore as Toyota discontinued it after the 2021 model year for our market.



Advertisement

Image : Toyota

The United States seems like the only SUV-heavy market left out of the new Land Cruiser. Toyota made its debut on the company’s Middle East channel, with pegs to Russia, Australia, Japan, Brazil, even Kazakhstan. The reveal kicked things of in the UAE, where the Land Cruiser has quite a following.

With the new model, dubbed the 300 series, comes a host of improvements from the ground up. The Land Cruiser rides on a new platform called GA-F. This platform is so far specifically used for the Land Cruiser. (A Lexus LX variant, if that ever comes, would probably use this same platform, too.) Toyota says this new architecture is not only more structurally rigid, but also lighter. Toyota shaved a total of 440 pounds from the platform, and got a lower center of gravity as well.



3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 Image : Toyota

Some of the biggest news is under the hood. The Land Cruiser gets two new engines. The 300 Series sees the debut of a brand new, specially-developed 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6. It puts out 409 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. A 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel with 304 HP and a full-size pickup-rivaling 516 lb-ft of torque is optional. Both of these engines are paired with 10-speed automatics. Toyota says that some markets will get a naturally aspirated version of the 3.5-liter V6 with a six-speed automatic, but didn’t say which markets specifically.



Image : Toyota

Advertisement

The Land Cruiser has always been about off-roading superiority. This new 300 series will be just as capable. Toyota says new tech and developments have been implemented into the 300 series. From Toyota:

Improvement in the basic suspension performance (wheel articulation: a number indicating the ability of a tire to stay on the ground)

Improved road-holding performance through the adoption of the E-KDSS (Electronic Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System), which Toyota claims is the first in the world

Adoption of the Multi-Terrain Monitor, which instantly displays obstacles as viewed from the driver’s viewpoint

Adoption of the Multi-Terrain Select, which automatically judges the road surface and selects the best driving mode

Advertisement

Image : Toyota

There’s also an all-new interior with three rows of seating. That’s three real rows with the third folding into the floor. There’s no word on trims or pricing yet, but surprisingly there is a new GR Sport model. Unfortunately, Toyota didn’t provide specifics on that model.

Advertisement

Hopefully, Toyota changes its mind about bringing the Land Cruiser to our shores. But with the low volumes, it’s always sold it, it may not be worth it anymore.

Land Cruiser GR Sport Image : Toyota

Advertisement

2022 Land Cruiser Lineup Image : Toyota