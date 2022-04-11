Car prices right now are, for lack of a better word, bad. In the rare event you can find a new car on dealer lots, markups are everywhere, and getting any kind of discount is out of the question. Still, if you want a deal, it seems there’s one make and model to avoid: The Jeep Wrangler.

iSeeCars has been trickling out tidbits and details about its latest car listing study, and one of the most interesting parts is the state-by-state breakdown of markups. It shows the Wrangler, in both two-door and four-door trim, as the most-marked-up car in twenty four states — nearly half the country, for those of you who didn’t ace your fourth-grade geography tests.

A very distant second place went to the Ford Bronco, which topped the markup charts in a mere seven states. Third place was a tie between the Ford Maverick and Jeep Gladiator, each taking the title in six states. Yes, that 24-state lead for the Wrangler was wholly independent of the Gladiator — people seem to pay through the nose for any vehicle with circular headlights and a seven slat grille.

Only three foreign vehicles made the list, and only one of those took the belt in more than one state. Texas’ most marked-up vehicles was the Genesis GV70, while Arizona had the Porsche Macan. Ohio and Illinois shared the Lexus RX 450h, and every other car was the domain of Ford or GM.

