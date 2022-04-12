The Land Rover Range Rover has been a staple of one-percenter off-road luxury since pretty much the dawn of time. Over the years, it’s gone through four generations and has pretty much become its own sub brand. You don’t say you have a Land Rover. You have a Range Rover, and people know the rest.

Well, now it’s time to check out the Range Rover’s fifth generation. It’s already debuted over in Europe, but this being America, we’re always a little behind. Anyway, I want to know what you want to know about it. I’m covering hundreds of miles over two days in this behemoth, and I wanna know what you’re curious about.

The all-new Range Rover may look similar to the outgoing fourth gen, but underneath it’s all new. That includes the powertrains. Gone are the supercharged V6 and V8. In their places are a three-liter I6 mild hybrid and a 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8 borrowed from BMW. The V8 puts out about 520 horsepower, and the I6 makes 395 horsepower.

The inside of the new Range Rover is also a big departure from the old one. The dual screen setup has been replaced by a single, larger, screen. Buttons also seem to have been moved out of the physical realm and into the digital. I’ll be interested to see how that impacts functionality. It is a Range Rover, after all. There are just fewer knobs, buttons and switches than there were before. It looks very pretty in photos, but we’ll see how good it really is in practice.

This is also the first time a proper Range Rover has been available with a third row of seats – enough room for seven passengers. Before that was reserved for “lesser” cars like the Range Rover Sport and Discovery.

So, that’s all I know right now. Drop me a line in the comments with what you’d like to know more about!