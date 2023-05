Friends, it is a Saturday once again. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and you need an excuse to get out into the world. You need something large, expensive, and inconvenient to go purchase, and I’m here to help.

This week, we’ve got a collection of vehicles that truly earn their dopeness. Few are from this century, and those that are have stories so venerated that to call them un-dope would be sacrelige. It’s time for Dopest Cars, everybody.