SVO-Swapped Datsun 280ZX, Geo Snow Cone Truck, Ford Country Squire: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online

Folks, it’s the weekend once again. For me, it’s a weekend of mixed emotions—on the one hand, 100 gecs are playing in my city tonight; on the other, the suspiciously cheap motorcycle I’ve been eyeing on Facebook Marketplace sold to someone who isn’t me. That’s life, huh? All its ups and downs.

Today, though, we’re focusing on the ups. The fun stuff, the good vibes, the automotive equivalent of listening to Matt and Kim in a hammock on a sunny summer day. In other words, we’re focusing on the internet’s Dopest Cars.