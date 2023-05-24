It’s been seven years since the current BMW 5 series was introduced, which means it’s time for a redesign. This time around, though, the entire 5 Series lineup is electrified. At launch, you’ll have your choice of either a mild-hybrid or an all-electric 5 Series, and in 2024, a plug-in hybrid will join the lineup.

Design-wise, there really isn’t much to say. Some will think it looks better than the current car, but others will disagree. And that’s OK. We’re all allowed to have our own opinions about design. We do appreciate that BMW resisted the temptation to give the new 5 Series the same polarizing styling that it gave the new 7 Series.

It’s also now 3.4 inches longer than before, although that extra length doesn’t go to the passengers. The wheelbase itself is only 0.8 inches longer than it was. It’s also 1.3 inches wider and 1.4 inches taller. For a modern BMW, though, the grille is relatively restrained. But if you’re not really into restraint, BMW will happily sell you an illuminated grille so that at night, you can make sure everyone still knows you drive a BMW.

Inside, there also aren’t many surprises. The focal point is BMW’s curved, rectangular screen that pairs a 12.3-inch driver display with a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. The rest of the cabin is laid out cleanly and appears to be a solid step forward for the 5 Series.

Of course, there are all sorts of tech and driver-assist features available, including an in-car gaming platform called AirConsole. While parked, occupants can use their phones as controllers to play games. At launch, you’ll be able to choose from titles such as “Go Kart Go,” “Golazo,” “Music Guess” and “Overcooked.” We can’t see that feature being used often on the gas-powered 5 Series, but it could come in handy if you need to charge the electric i5 with your kids in the car.

Speaking of the i5, at launch, it will be available in two versions. The rear-drive i5 eDrive40 makes 335 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, but when you activate the Sport Boost feature, it increases to 317 lb-ft. That’s enough power for a zero-to-60 time of 5.7 seconds. If you need more power, though, there’s the i5 M60 xDrive, which uses a dual-motor setup to make 590 hp and 549 lb-ft of torque. Like the eDrive40, Sport Boost temporarily increases total torque to 605 lb-ft, which enables a 3.7-second zero-to-60 time.

All that extra power reduces battery range, though. While the eDrive40 is estimated to get 295 miles of range, moving up to the M60 xDrive drops that figure down to about 256 miles. Neither figure is game-changing, but both should be plenty for daily driving. And on longer trips, the 205 kW speed means that on a powerful enough charger, the i5 can recharge from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes. Customers also get two years of free 30-minute charging sessions on Electrify America chargers.

As far as the gas-powered 5 Series models go, the entry-level 530i gets a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four that’s good for 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. It’ll hit 60 mph in a claimed 5.9 seconds, while the 530i xDrive is slightly quicker, clocking in at 5.8 seconds. Upgrading to the 540i xDrive gets you a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that makes 375 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. With the help of the mild-hybrid system, the torque figure can temporarily be boosted to 398 lb-ft. That’s enough to hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Pricing for the 530i starts at $58,895 including destination, with all-wheel drive running an additional $2,300. Meanwhile, the 540i xDrive will run you a cool $65,895. The i5 eDrive40 costs a little more and starts at $67,795, while the top-of-the-line (for now) i5 M60 xDrive costs $85,095.

BMW says deliveries will begin in October, but 540i xDrive buyers will have to wait until November.

