60 Years of Ford in Formula 1

This morning, the worst kept secret in Formula 1 was finally confirmed as Red Bull announced it was partnering with Ford on its powertrains from 2026. The move follows Red Bull’s news that it would begin developing its own Formula 1 engines for the new powertrain regulations, which up the hybrid aspect and could see the sport pivot to synthetic fuels.



It’s pretty exciting news to hear, as it marks the second huge American automaker to eye an entry into F1 following Cadillac’s tie-in with Andretti to try and enter a new team. But, unlike GM’s bid to join the sport, Ford’s entry will mark a return for the American outfit, which has served as an engine supplier and team owner over the years.

So, to find out more about Ford’s ties to top-tier motorsport, we’ve trawled through the history books to find out what’s gone on between Ford and F1 over the past 60 years.